Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Woman linked to Northland trip duo tests positive, now in MIQ quarantine

There are 41 new cases in Auckland today, while an associate of Northland trip duo is in quarantine, having tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Health officials have revealed an Auckland woman associated with the two women who travelled to Northland has tested positive for Covid-19.

The woman is now in an Auckland quarantine facility, they say.

Earlier, she had been in Northland with the two woman whose actions sparked the region being placed into level 3.

"Public health officials have determined she wasn't infectious while she was in Northland between 2-8 October," a statement said.

"Her infectious period has been determined as beginning after she returned to Auckland. Three household contacts and two other contacts have been identified by public health officials."

The woman's health status was confirmed as health bosses revealed 41 new cases in the Auckland community today.

Eight days ago, Northland moved to level 3 tonight after a woman - who later tested positive for Covid-19 - allegedly used false information to obtain travel documents and spent several days in the region.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at the time the confirmed case travelled from Auckland to Northland and had been to several places, warranting the change.

It was also revealed that it was believed she was travelling with another woman who authorities have yet to locate. That was later confirmed.

A reporter at a hastily arranged press conference said they had been told the woman is a sex worker but Hipkins said he could not confirm that - he had not been briefed that was the case.

He said he was incredibly disappointed at the events which have led to Northland being placed into level 3.

"Updated information provided by the police today shows the case moved extensively around Northland after travelling there on October 2," Hipkins said.

"We recognise that it is unusual to put a region into alert level 3 when there are no further cases. However, it's vitally important that we get ahead of any potential spread, and set up widespread testing and continue contact tracing efforts."

Northland remains in level 3. That status might change on Monday.