Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Waitākere Hospital Emergency Department a location of interest

Village Wine & Spirits in Te Atatū Peninsula, West Auckland, has been identified as a location of interest. Image / Google

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Anyone who visited West Auckland's Waitākere Hospital Emergency Department late last Saturday evening are among those being advised to isolate and get a Covid test.

Health teams are yet to put out a fresh update on Auckland locations of interest today, but the latest list from yesterday includes the Waitākere Hospital, bakeries, Countdown supermarkets, public toilets and liquor stores.

The hospital became a location of interest after a person who tested positive for Covid visited its Emergency Department while infectious.

The Ministry of Health says anyone who was there on Saturday October 9 between 8.14 pm and 8.36pm must stay at home until a negative result is received, and continue to isolate until 24 hours after symptoms disappear.

Unichem Sunnynook Pharmacy was also visited by a Covid case on October 5, between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Sandringham Superette has been linked to 10 Covid exposure events over the last two weeks. Image / Google

Friday 6pm update

• Unichem Sunnynook Pharmacy: 106 Sunnynook Rd, Auckland - Tuesday October 5 between 2pm and 2.30pm.

• Waitākere Hospital ED: 55 Lincoln Rd, Auckland - Saturday October 9, between 8.14pm-8.36pm.

• Hollywood Bakery and Espresso Albany: 1 Henry Rose Place - Sunday October 10, between 11.44am-11.50am.

• Clevedon Road Liquor: 78 Clevedon Rd, Papakura - Monday October 11 between 5.34pm-5.40pm.

• Countdown Glenfield: Cnr Bentley Ave & Glenfield Rd - Tuesday October 12 between 2.15pm-2.35pm.

• Countdown Kelston Glen Eden:Cnr Great North & West Coast Road- Saturday October 9 between 10.58am-12.58pm.

• Golden Bakery East Tamaki:2E Kerwyn Ave, Auckland - Monday October 11 between 10.13am-10.18am.

• Countdown Roselands Papakura90 Great South Rd - Wednesday October 13 between 6.43pm- 6.55pm.

• Countdown Ponsonby Grey Lynn4 Williamson Ave - Sunday October 10 between 7.20pm-8.50pm.

• Countdown Lynnmall New Lynn3058 Great North Rd - Monday October 11 between 5.45pm-6.45 pm and Wednesday October 13 between 4.54pm-5.45pm.

• Countdown Warkworth: 20 Neville St - Thursday October 7 between 7.15am-8.45am.

• Countdown St Lukes Mount Albert Westfield St Lukes, 661/80 St Lukes Rd - Saturday October 9 between 9.30am-11am.

• Countdown Lynnmall New Lynn, 3058 Great North Rd, Saturday October 9 between 8.36pm-9.30pm.

• Countdown Lynfield Mount Roskill570 Hillsborough Rd, Sunday October 10 between 3.48pm-4.45pm.

• Golden Bakery East Tamaki: 2E Kerwyn Ave, Monday October 11 between 6.45am-6.50am.

Friday 4pm update:

• West Liquor New Lynn Central: 3044 Great North Rd, Tuesday October 12 between 1.15pm-2.15pm.

• Public Toilets Raglan: 5A Cliff Street, Raglan.

Friday 2.30pm update

• West Liquor Glendene: 224 Great North Rd, Glendene.

• Countdown Glenfield: Glenfield Mall, corner of Bentley Ave and Glenfield Rd, Glenfield.

• New World Birkenhead : 180 Mokoia Rd, Birkenhead.

• Chemist Warehouse Glen Innes: 133 Apirana Ave, Glen Innes.

• Chemist Warehouse Henderson: 5 Vitasovich Ave, Henderson.

• FreshChoice Glen Eden: 142 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden.

• Countdown Ponsonby Grey Lynn: 4 Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn.

New times

• Public Toilets Raglan: 5A Cliff St, Raglan.

• Pak'nSave Silverdale: 20 Hibiscus Coast Highway, Silverdale.

Countdown Glenfield was visited by an infected person between 8.17pm and 8.47pm on Saturday October 9, while the nearby Birkenhead New World was used by a positive case between 12.08pm and 12.30pm on Sunday October 10.

On Monday October 11, Fresh Choice Glen Eden was briefly visited by someone with Covid between 11.30am and 11.45am.

Also listed as a new location of interest was the Ponsonby Countdown between 5.30pm and 6.30pm on Tuesday October 12.

The Chemist Warehouse in Glen Innes was also named as a location of interest between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Sunday October 10, while the chain's Henderson branch was visited by a positive case between 11am and 11.15am on Monday October 11.

An infected person also went to West Liquor Glendene between 7.30pm and 7.45pm on Thursday October 7.

Meanwhile, the timing of a visit to Pak'n Save Silverdale was updated to between 3.26pm and 3.36pm on Saturday October 9.

The time of visits to the Raglan toilets was also updated to include 9am to 11.59am on Sunday October 3 and 12am to 11.59om on Monday October 4.

A person who tested positive for Covid-19 also shopped at a supermarket in one of Auckland's most well-known shopping malls two days ago.

The infected member of the public was at the Countdown St Lukes supermarket, inside Westfield St Lukes in Mt Albert, on Wednesday afternoon.