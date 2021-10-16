Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 41 new community cases announced as NZ goes for vaccination record on Super Saturday

Watch live: The Vaxathon (vaccination telethon) will broadcast from 12pm to 8pm on nzherald.co.nz. Celebrities, influencers and health professionals will front the broadcast, crossing live to vaccination sites around the country.

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are 41 new Covid cases in the community on a day when more than 65,000 Kiwis have already received a dose of the vaccine as part of the Super Saturday "vaxathon".

Auckland's Covid outbreak is on the rise with daily case numbers tipped to hit the hundreds next week, raising questions about how high today's numbers could go.

There were 65 new cases yesterday but just 3571 first vaccine doses were administered in Auckland.

It comes as the highest number of new community cases recorded in a single day in this New Zealand Delta outbreak took place on August 29 with 83 cases recorded.

Case numbers then later declined but have been rising steadily this week from 35 on Monday to 71 on Thursday, leading to fears today's figure could again reach the 80s.

However there is also hope that today's Super Saturday can make a significant difference to vaccination levels.

Vaccine centres have been set up, not only around Auckland, but right around the country with many offering free food and giveaways alongside festive atmospheres with music and celebrities on hand.

The day's live 'Vaxathon' will run from midday to 8pm. The event will celebrate the regions with the biggest change in vaccination numbers and be supported by well-known Kiwis.

It aims especially to reach out to those yet to get their first dose and encourage them to come forward and get the vaccine in a fun and friendly environment with possibly a free sausage thrown in.

The Ministry of Health said vaccination remained the country's number one protection against the disease and urged everyone to get vaccinated or support someone to get vaccinated on Super Saturday.

Ministry figures show just 3571 first doses were administered in Auckland on Thursday, along with 17,399 second doses.

Auckland's vaccination rate is now 88 per cent (at least one dose) with 67 per cent of eligible residents fully vaccinated.

New Zealand's overall vaccination rate is 83.4 per cent (first dose at least) with 61.8 per cent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

Of the 71 cases announced on Thursday, 30 had exposure events in the community and the rest were isolated through their infectious period.

There are 34 people in hospital with Covid-19 - six in ICU or High Dependency Units.

Bloomfield earlier told RNZ that of the 170 people so far hospitalised in the Delta outbreak in Auckland only three had been fully vaccinated.

Around 4 per cent of all people who had caught Covid in the outbreak were fully vaccinated - while a percentage of others had received one dose, he said. The vast majority of cases and hospitalised people had not received any dose.

"We do know vaccinated people seem to be infectious for a shorter period. First of all, they are less likely to pass on the virus and if they are infectious, it's for a shorter period."