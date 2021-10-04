Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Raglan liquor store, Auckland supermarkets and bus rides named locations of interest

October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

A liquor store in Raglan has been linked to a person with Covid-19 after a visit there three days ago.

The Ministry of Health has revealed several new exposure events and locations of interest linked to people with the virus in an update this morning.

The Raglan Liquor store, at 35 Bow St, was visited by a person with Covid early on Saturday evening. They were there for five minutes between 5.40pm and 5.45pm.

Anyone who was at the shop during that time is told to monitor their health for 14 days after being there. If Covid-symptoms start to show, get tested immediately.

The other locations or exposure events are all around Auckland - including a number of supermarkets and bus rides.

Raglan Liquor, at 35 Bow St in Raglan, was visited by a Covid-infected person on Saturday. Image / Google

10.10am update

• Raglan Liquor: 35 Bow St, Raglan. Saturday, October 2, between 5.40pm and 5.45pm

• Bus ride 70, stop B, Ellerslie to Panmure Town Centre: Auckland. Saturday, October 2, between 11.16am and 11.31am

• Bus ride 70, Panmure Town Centre to stop A, Panmure Station: Auckland. Saturday, October 2, between 11.54am and 11.57am

• Countdown Papakura: 2 Averill St, Papakura: South Auckland. Monday, September 27, between 4.45pm and 5.45pm

• Countdown Manukau: 652 Great South Rd, Manukau: South Auckland. Tuesday, September 21, between 3.45pm and 4.30pm

• Countdown Auckland: 19-25 Victoria St West: Auckland CBD. Monday, Septemer 27, between 12.43pm and 1.30pm

• Countdown Northcote: Pearn Crescent, Northcote: North Shore. Friday, October 1, between 4pm to 4.45pm

• Bus ride 70, Mountain Rd to stop A, Ellerslie: Auckland. Saturday, October 2,

The Raglan Liquor store is now one of four places identified as locations of interest in Raglan, after a petrol station, mini market and sushi shop were named on Sunday.

There were 29 new cases yesterday, and the day before there were 33 - more than half of whom were out in the community while infectious.

Those who were at any of the locations of interest at the listed times are urged to watch for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed, and if symptoms start to appear, to get a Covid test immediately.

READ MORE

• Ex-health boss says road map out of lockdown "not particularly coherent"

• NZ's most vulnerable region lagging behind in vaccine rollout

• Barry Soper: Beehive's road map for Auckland is a road to nowhere

• Derek Cheng: Jacinda Ardern's gamble that puts young Māori, Pasifika on the frontline

Since Auckland moved to alert level 3 the list of locations has rapidly spread across a wide geographical area.

It is expected some of the locations could also be outside Auckland after an outbreak was discovered in the Waikato over the weekend. Cases have been found in Hamilton and Raglan.

However, not every incident of possible exposure will be published. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told TVNZ this morning that some of the locations of interest around Hamilton had instead been named as "exposure events".

That was because everyone connected to that place of interest - for example, a workplace - could be identified.

Locations added yesterday include Zest apartments in central Auckland, Farro in Mt Eden, Pak'n'Save in Henderson, a dairy and a McDonald's in Wairau Valley, a petrol station in Albany and a supermarket in Ōtāhuhu.