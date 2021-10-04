Voyager 2021 media awards
Updated

Derek Cheng: Jacinda Ardern's gamble that puts young Māori, Pasifika on the Delta frontline

6 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces phased end to Auckland restrictions; Waikato at level 3; rest of NZ stays at level 2. Video / NZ Herald

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

ANALYSIS

The Government has turned its back on the precautionary path of elimination that has served it so well and is now chasing hard suppression - with young Māori and Pasifika pushed to the frontline.

Covid

