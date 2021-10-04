Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Early Childhood Council calls for clarity before opening on Wednesday

Young Kiwis will be able to get back to preschool this Wednesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Early Childhood Council is calling for clarity after the Government announced facilities will be able to open from Wednesday.

Early childhood education will reopen this week, with limits of groups of 10 in a bubble and infection control processes.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the reopening of early childhood education was part of the three-step plan that would allow NZ's biggest city to transition "safely and carefully" over the coming weeks.

Ardern said the limits of groups of 10 in a bubble at ECEs and infection control processes should be a low-risk scenario.

"Our public health team believe that with the right precautions in place, including limiting the size of groups to 10 children within a bubble at an ECE, strict infection prevention and control, the risk posed by the return of ECE is low," she said.

However, The Early Childhood Council (ECC) is calling for clarity before Auckland facilities open.

While providers are happy to play their part in reopening, acting ECC CEO Sue Kurtovich said they are on the frontline.

"To reassure parents and teachers, we want clear, timely advice from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, unlike previous level changes," said Kurtovich.

With just a day to prepare, Kurtovich said providers need clear guidance on managing the health risk.

"No one's done this before - providers need clear guidance on managing the health risk, and preparing their staff and parents."

Ardern revealed parents would have to wear masks for pick up and drop-offs, and ECE teachers were encouraged to agree to regular tests and vaccinations.

"To ensure this is done as safely as possible though, we are encouraging early learning teachers to get tested alongside other Aucklanders who have returned to work, and will look at options for more regular but less invasive surveillance testing going forward," she said.

But, the ECC is asking for clear guidance on managing parent demand and ten-children bubbles, and mask-wearing and teacher Covid-19 test requirements.

Ardern said teachers are being encouraged to get tested. While younger New Zealanders cannot get vaccinated, she said it's important to protect the young.

Auckland schools are also expected to reopen after the holidays in two weeks time, a final decision will be made closer to the date.

"In the meantime if your child is aged 12 years and older and is not yet vaccinated we strongly urge you to use the coming two weeks to get them vaccinated before school reopens," Ardern said.

The Ministry of Education was working on measures to better protect children who were under 12, including looking at mask use and other measures.

