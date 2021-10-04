Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Infected person out shopping in Auckland today

October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

October 4 2021 PM Jacinda Ardern has promised a phased end to Covid-19 restrictions in Auckland. From midnight Tuesday, bubbles will be able to mix, but only outdoors and with some restrictions still in place.

The Ministry of Health has released two new locations of interest, including an apartment block which has been added to the growing list five times. With the most recent visit being earlier today.

The Ministry of Health continues to add new locations of interest after being visited by people who have since tested positive for Covid-19.

Those who were at any of these locations of interest at the listed times are urged to watch for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed, and if symptoms start to appear, to get a Covid test immediately.

6pm update

• Zest apartments: 72 Nelson St, Auckland Central.

• Pak'nSave Lincoln Road Henderson: 202 Lincoln Rd, Henderson.

Zest apartments in Auckland's CBD has been added to the list five times, with the most recent visit being earlier this afternoon.

An Auckland apartment block has been visited by an infected person five times. Photo / Google

The affected times are:

• September 30, 1am to 11.59pm.

• October 1, 12am to 11.59pm.

• October 2, 12am to 11.59pm.

• October 3, 12am to 11.59pm.

• October 4, 12am to 2pm.

Anyone who was at the apartment during these times must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

Pak'nSave Lincoln Road in Henderson is the most recent supermarket to be visited by a person with Covid-19.

Anyone who was at the supermarket on September 29 between 5.21pm and 6.30pm must also self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

12pm update

A Covid-infected person was out shopping and getting takeaways over the weekend - with a visit to a dairy in Auckland yesterday and a McDonald's restaurant the night before.

View Road Dairy - at 7/1 View Rd, Wairau Valley - has been connected to a person with Covid yesterday. They were there for half an hour between 12.30pm and 1.30pm.

On Saturday, a Covid-infected member of the public was at the McDonald's Wairau Road between 6pm and 8pm.

In both exposure events, the official advice is to monitor your health if you have been to either place during those times.

View Road Dairy, in Wairau Valley, was visited by a Covid positive case yesterday. Image / Google

• FreshChoice Ōtāhuhu: 33 Hall Ave, Ōtāhuhu, Auckland

In the latest update this afternoon, the FreshChoice Ōtāhuhu supermarket has been named on the ministry's list.

The affected time is Tuesday, September 28, between 10am and 11.30am.

10.50am update

• McDonald's Wairau Road: 142 Wairau Rd, Wairau Valley, Auckland

• View Road Dairy: 7/1 View Rd, Wairau Valley, Auckland

A petrol station in Auckland was visited by a person with Covid almost every day last week.

The Z Albany was named as a location of interest yesterday - but new details released this morning show it has been linked to a positive Covid case or cases six times in the past week.

8am update

• Z Albany: 287 Oteha Valley Rd, Albany, Auckland

The first exposure event was last week on Sunday, September 26, between 4.30pm and 5pm.

The second was on Monday, September 27, between 4.17pm and 4.30pm.

The petrol station was also visited by a positive case last Tuesday, September 28, from 10.42pm and 10.57pm.

Then a case was linked there on Wednesday, September 29, between 11.14pm and 11.30pm.

A person with the virus was there the next day too, on Thursday, from 10.42pm to 10.57pm.

Then the last exposure event was three days ago, on Friday, between 12pm and 12.15pm.

The Z Albany gas station, on Oteha Valley Rd in Albany, Auckland has been linked to a positive case nearly every day last week. Image / Google

Anyone who was there during those times is advised by the Ministry of Health to monitor their health for 14 days after being exposed to that location of interest and get tested if symptoms develop.

More locations of interest in Waikato and Auckland are expected to be released today, as more Covid cases have been confirmed overnight.

The Ministry of Health has put out a series of places of interest around Auckland and within the Waikato region - including in Hamilton, Taupiri and Raglan - that have been linked to people who have tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest anyone with Covid was in the community was on Saturday

• BP Raglan: 2 Main Rd, Raglan

• SuperValue Raglan: 16 Bow St, Raglan

• GAS Albany Heights: 533 State Highway 17, Lucas Heights, Auckland

• BP 2Go Hunterville: 3625 SH1, Hunterville

• BP Taupiri: 2189 Gordonton Rd, RD1, Taupiri

The BP Raglan petrol station has been linked to a person with Covid who was there between 6.15pm and 6.45pm that day.

Anyone who was there during that time period is told to self-isolate for 14 days after being exposed to that location of interest and to get a test immediately.

The SuperValue on Bow St, Raglan, was visited by a Covid-positive case between 5.30pm and 7.30pm. The advice for those who were there is to monitor your health for 14 days after being at the store and if Covid or flu-like symptoms start to develop, get a test.

In Auckland, anyone who was at the GAS petrol station in Albany Heights between 12.15pm and 12.45pm on Saturday is being given the same advice - monitor for any Covid symptoms for a fortnight and get tested if they start to show.

The BP2Go in Hunterville is affected that morning between 7.10am and 8.30am. The health ministry's advice for the public, if you were there at the time, is to stay at home and get a test immediately.

The BP in Taupiri has been connected to a positive case in the early hours of Saturday - between 1am and 2.15am.

"Self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days after you were exposed at this location of interest," the ministry says.