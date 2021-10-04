The 90% Project: Northland vaccine rollout behind national average, health providers target rural areas

Whakawhiti Ora Pai are bringing the Pfizer vaccine into the most remote communities in the Far North. Photo / Supplied

The vaccine rollout means a lot of time on the road for some of Northland's health providers who are looking after the most remote communities.

Whakawhiti Ora Pai, a Far North Māori health provider, covers the area from Cape Reinga down to Waiharara and they have been hitting the road every Thursday and Friday since May to provide Covid-19 jabs.

Clinical manager Maureen Allan said they had a team of about eight people who set up vaccine clinics in marae, community halls and sports clubs.

"We are basically going down the peninsula and vaccinating anyone who shows up," Allan said.

"Since the lockdown we get a lot more people. I think the message is getting through that if you want to go anywhere you need to be vaccinated."

This week they are visiting Ngataki on Thursday and Kaimaumau on Friday, a community 50km south of Te Kao where Whakawhiti Ora Pai is based.

Whakawhiti Ora Pai clinical manager Maureen Allan said her team has been busy since the vaccine rollout started in May. Photo / Supplied

She said the hard-to-reach group were those aged 16-30. Allan puts it down to misinformation spread through social media such as TikTok.

Meanwhile, younger children, 12-16, would often turn up with their families.

"The vaccination rate among our kaumātua and the Māori population is also really good."

Last week, Whakawhiti Ora Pai immunised around 180 people.

The workload for the team has increased since the vaccine rollout started because Whakawhiti Ora Pai is still providing all their regular health services on top of the pop-up clinics.

Allan has to drive to Kaitaia every week to pick up the vaccines.

She said it was easier for them to plan if they people book their appointment however they vaccinate all walk-ins.

As New Zealand's vaccine rollout hits a milestone with two million Kiwis fully vaccinated, Northland still has ways to go.

Immunisation rates in parts of the region, particularly in the rural areas, are lagging behind director general of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield told the Herald on Sunday.

"What we can't afford to have is vulnerable communities in places like Northland and Tairāwhiti (East Coast) because if the virus is in the country it's like a heat-seeking missile. It'll find those pockets and then you will get a lot of infection," Bloomfield said.

While the national vaccination rate sits at 48 per cent, only 39.8 per cent of the eligible population in the Whangārei District have been fully vaccinated.

In the Far North and Kaipara districts the numbers are lower yet with 35.2 and 33.4 per cent.

A total of 171,734 doses have been administered as of yesterday.

In the Far North, a further 22.2 per cent have had their first jab. In Kaipara it's 26 per cent and Whangārei 26.6 per cent, leaving well over a third of the population in all districts completely unvaccinated.

Northland is particularly vulnerable to Covid-19 outbreaks. There is a higher than usual proportion of people aged 65 years and over, and half of the population lives rurally.

Underlying health conditions caused by high tobacco and alcohol use, poor nutrition as well as the high prevalence of diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer means the virus poses a significant threat to the region.

Remote living communities with limited access to health care, coupled with an ongoing doctor shortage add to concerns around Covid-19.

Additionally, a third of Northland's population is Māori, who are at higher risk of hospitalisation for Covid-19.

"Our rurality poses different challenges to urban New Zealand when providing a vaccination programme," Jeanette Wedding, Northland District Health Board senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout, said.

The DHB, Māori health providers, general practices and pharmacies travelled to rural communities offering the vaccine.

"Last week and the week before that we achieved 8000 vaccinations a week and our goal is to continue at that pace," Wedding said.

"Over the last few months all providers have been turned their focus on identifying who they need to reach and how to go about it.

"Becoming mobile and offering clinics in rural Northland has been adopted by many of the providers and this activity will continue through to December."

Wedding urged everyone who hasn't had their first jab to have it before Labour Day so they can have their second dose in December.

Jeanette Wedding, Northland District Health Board senior responsible officer for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Photo / Michael Cunningham

"So far, we've kept our Covid-19 cases down by keeping our borders closed. They can't stay closed forever, and when they do open, Covid-19 will come into New Zealand.

"We've seen in nearly every other country in the world what happens when the virus rolls through a community of unvaccinated people without strict public health measures put in place and it's not pretty.

"We all want to be able to spend time with our whānau and friends, to go to the beach and just do normal things without worrying about ourselves and our loved ones getting sick."

Wedding said vaccination was our best protection against Covid-19, and the more Northlanders are vaccinated, the harder it will be for the virus to hang around.

"Remember, the Covid-19 Delta virus is seeking our unvaccinated people."

Wedding also reminded people to be kind to one another:

"There are some people who can't have the vaccine because of their health. If we do it, we'll be helping to protect them too."

The Northland DHB also revealed the 10 areas they are currently targeting: Kaikohe, Kaitaia West, Hokianga South, Karikari Peninsula-Maungataniwha, Ngapuhi-Kaikou, Dargaville, Raumanga West, Otangarei, Hokianga North and Moerewa.

Northland DHB roving clinics

Tuesday, October 5

The Warehouse Waipapa 8-11am

Opua Marina 12.30-3.30pm

The Warehouse Whangārei 10am-3pm



Wednesday, October 6

Opua Marina 8-11am

The Warehouse Waipapa 12.30-3.30pm



Thursday, October 7

Pak'nSave Kaitaia 10am-2pm



Friday, October 8

Pak'nSave Kaitaia 10am-2pm

New World Kerikeri 1-6pm



Saturday, October 9

Pak'nSave Kaitaia 10am-2pm

Mitre 10 Waipapa Kerikeri 9am-2pm