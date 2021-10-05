Covid 19 Delta outbreak: New locations of interest include Raglan kebab shop

October 5 2021 There are 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals vaccine passes will be used in New Zealand from as early as next month.

October 5 2021 There are 24 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals vaccine passes will be used in New Zealand from as early as next month.

A Kebab shop in Raglan is the most recent location outside Auckland to be added to the growing locations of interest list.

Ali's Turkish Kebabs in Raglan was visited for half an hour by a person infected with Covid-19 over the weekend.

The Ministry of Health has revealed several new exposure events and locations of interest linked to people with the virus.

6pm update

• Ali's Turkish Kebabs Raglan, 29 Bow St, Raglan. Saturday October 2, between 5.35pm and 6.10pm.

• West Liquor Westside Henderson, 264 Swanson Rd, Henderson. Friday October 1, between 4pm and 4.30pm.

Raglan's Ali's Turkish Kebabs was visited on October 2 between 5.35pm and 6.10pm. Anyone at the store during this time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

A Raglan kebab shop,was visited by a Covid-infected person on Saturday. Image / Google

West Liquor Westside was also added to the list and was visited by a person infected with Covid-19 on October 1 for half an hour.

4.20pm update

• Daily Cafe and Bakery, 287 East Tamaki Rd, Otara. Friday, October 1, between 8.31am and 9.40am.

• Golden Dragon Takeaways, 4/130 Dawson Rd, Clover Park. Saturday, October 2, between 5.57pm and 7.10pm.

• Countdown Kelston, Cnr Great North & West Coast Rd, Glen Eden. Thursday, September 30 between 7pm and 9.30pm.

• Panmure Fresh Supermarket, 519 Ellerslie Panmure Highway, Mt Wellington. Saturday, October 2, between 11.55am and 12.30pm.

• New World Ormiston, 240 Ormiston Rd, Flat Bush. Thursday, September 30, between 6.33pm and 7pm.

• Xpress Mart Flat Bush, 3/125 Ormiston Rd, Flat Bush. Friday, October 1, between 7.49am and 9.03am.

New locations of interest released by the Ministry of Health show a person infected with Covid-19 out in the community over the weekend.

Panmure Fresh Supermarket (Wanjiafu) is one of many new locations to be linked to the growing list.

The store was visited on October 2 and anyone who was at the location during this affected time must self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for the next two weeks.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at the Daily Cafe and Bakery the day before.

12.20pm update

• Bus NB2155 Victoria St West, Auckland CBD, to Triangle Rd, Massey, West Auckland. Tuesday, September 28, between 4.44pm and 5.15pm

A liquor store in Raglan has been linked to a person with Covid-19 after a visit there three days ago, while an Auckland apartment complex was visited by an infected person yesterday.

The Raglan Liquor store, at 35 Bow St, was visited by a person with Covid early on Saturday evening. They were there for five minutes between 5.40pm and 5.45pm.

Anyone who was at the shop during that time is told to monitor their health for 14 days after being there. If Covid-symptoms start to show, they should get tested immediately.

The other locations or exposure events are all around Auckland - including a number of supermarkets and bus rides.

Raglan Liquor, at 35 Bow St in Raglan, was visited by a Covid-infected person on Saturday. Image / Google

A bus ride from Victoria St West, in the Auckland CBD, to Triangle Rd in Massey, West Auckland, has been named a location of interest after a passenger with Covid travelled on the route last week on Tuesday.

The bus travelled the route from 4.44pm to 5.15pm.

10.10am update

• Raglan Liquor: 35 Bow St, Raglan. Saturday, October 2, between 5.40pm and 5.45pm

• Bus ride 70, stop B, Ellerslie to Panmure Town Centre: Auckland. Saturday, October 2, between 11.16am and 11.31am

• Bus ride 70, Panmure Town Centre to stop A, Panmure Station: Auckland. Saturday, October 2, between 11.54am and 11.57am

• Countdown Papakura: 2 Averill St, Papakura: South Auckland. Monday, September 27, between 4.45pm and 5.45pm

• Countdown Manukau: 652 Great South Rd, Manukau: South Auckland. Tuesday, September 21, between 3.45pm and 4.30pm

• Countdown Auckland: 19-25 Victoria St West: Auckland CBD. Monday, Septemer 27, between 12.43pm and 1.30pm

• Countdown Northcote: Pearn Crescent, Northcote: North Shore. Friday, October 1, between 4pm and 4.45pm

• Bus ride 70, Mountain Rd to stop A, Ellerslie: Auckland. Saturday, October 2,

The Raglan Liquor store is now one of four places identified as locations of interest in Raglan, after a petrol station, mini market and sushi shop were named on Sunday.

The other Raglan locations were the BP gas station, at 2 Main Rd, on Saturday (October 2) between 6.15pm and 6.45pm and the SuperValue shop, at 16 Bow St, on the same day between 5.30pm and 7.30pm.

The other location was Aroha Sushi, 4 Wallis St, on Friday (October 1) between 3.15pm and 4.25pm.

Covid infected person visited Auckland apartment complex yesterday

The latest anyone with Covid-19 has been out in the community was yesterday.

A person who tested positive for the virus was at the Zest apartments, at 72 Nelson St, between 12am and 2pm.

The Zest apartment complex, on Nelson St in the Auckland CBD, was visited by an infected person yesterday. Image / Google

The apartments have been identified four other times as exposure events; with visits recorded last week on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There were 29 new cases yesterday, and the day before there were 33 - more than half of whom were out in the community while infectious.

Those who were at any of the locations of interest at the listed times are urged to watch for any Covid symptoms for 14 days after being exposed, and if symptoms start to appear, to get a Covid test immediately.

READ MORE

• Ex-health boss says road map out of lockdown "not particularly coherent"

• NZ's most vulnerable region lagging behind in vaccine rollout

• Barry Soper: Beehive's road map for Auckland is a road to nowhere

• Derek Cheng: Jacinda Ardern's gamble that puts young Māori, Pasifika on the frontline

Since Auckland moved to alert level 3 the list of locations has rapidly spread across a wide geographical area.

It is expected some of the locations could also be outside Auckland after an outbreak was discovered in the Waikato over the weekend. Cases have been found in Hamilton and Raglan.

However, not every incident of possible exposure will be published. Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson told TVNZ this morning that some of the locations of interest around Hamilton had instead been named as "exposure events".

That was because everyone connected to that place of interest - for example, a workplace - could be identified.

Locations added yesterday include Zest apartments in central Auckland, Farro in Mt Eden, Pak'n'Save in Henderson, a dairy and a McDonald's in Wairau Valley, a petrol station in Albany and a supermarket in Ōtāhuhu.