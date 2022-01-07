Covid 19 Delta outbreak: More New Year's party-goers at locations of interest; warning to learn from Australia

There are 35 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today and a further 24 cases detected at MIQ facilities. Video / NZ Herald

More New Years party-goers are being told to watch out for Covid-19 symptoms as calls from across the ditch to push booster doses intensify.

It comes as 35 new Covid-19 community cases were reported yesterday and 24 cases at the border.

Of the new community cases, 18 were in Auckland, 13 in Bay of Plenty, three in the Lakes district and one in Waikato.

There were 37 people with Covid-19 in hospital yesterday, three in intensive care or high dependency units.

A second central Auckland New Year's Eve party has been named as a location of interest after a person or people attended with Covid-19.

Partygoers to the Britomart Block Party have been told they must get a test immediately and monitor their symptoms for 10 days. If you have or develop symptoms get tested and stay home until you receive a negative test result.

The Ministry of Health has added the party to its locations of interest list: exposure is possible between 11.15pm on December 31 and 2.30am on New Year's Day.

Anyone attending the party during those times must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days after being exposed, the ministry's website says.

The party was advertised as Auckland's biggest New Year's Eve festival, running across three clubs in central Auckland as well as a "massive street party".

Venues included the AV Club, Saturdays and Side Door as well as a festival stage on Galway Street.

The Ministry of Health's website did not specify a particular club or area visited by the positive case or cases. The Herald has asked the Ministry of Health for further information.

It came after Covid-19 was confirmed at Ponsonby Rd nightclub Longroom after 10pm on New Year's Eve.

Anyone on site at the relevant time must self-isolate for 10 days and get tested immediately as well as on day 5.

Staff at the club were considered casual-plus contacts and were only required to self-isolate for five days and return a negative test on day 5.

It comes as Omicron continues to throw itself at New Zealand's border.

Throughout this week, the Ministry of Health has repeatedly said it would be the most prevalent variant at the border but hasn't yet revealed how many cases were Omicron, stating whole genome sequencing was ongoing.

Meanwhile, University of Melbourne epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely has warned New Zealand it should learn from its Australian cousins as Omicron cases spike in New South Wales.

University of Melbourne epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely. Photo / Supplied

He said there was a massive shortage of rapid antigen tests in Australia which was "just appalling", thereby disrupting employment and the supply chain.

"So flipping this to lessons for New Zealand: Get heaps of rapid antigen tests in before you get Omicron and change your surveillance systems, or at least have them ready to go to pivot to being less reliant on PCR when the numbers of Omicron go up.

"And follow some of the UK examples of getting some free rapid antigen tests out towards citizens, who have got some ready for when Omicron arrives."

He said New Zealand could take a few more steps to keep Covid-19 out because it had "the advantage of learning from pretty much every other country".

"Try and keep the borders really strong which New Zealand has excelled at and wait for better vaccines that have wider coverage and not let Omicron in. I think the chances of pulling that off are remote because Omicron will get in at some point.

"The second option is, somewhat controversially, to embrace Omicron."

Blakely said Omicron was "way less severe", thereby reducing the number of people who died or had to go to hospital.