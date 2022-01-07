Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Britomart Block Party named as New Year's Eve location of interest

Auckland welcomes in the new year with a light show. Video / Auckland Unlimited / Vector

Another New Year's Eve party held in central Auckland has been named as a location of interest after a person or people attended with Covid-19.

Partygoers to the Britomart Block Party have been told they must watch for Covid symptoms for 10 days after they were exposed to the virus, and get tested if symptoms arise.

The Ministry of Health has added the party to its locations of interest list: exposure is possible between 11.15pm on December 31 and 2.30am on New Year's Day.

Anyone attending the party during those times must self-monitor for Covid symptoms for 10 days after being exposed, the ministry's website says.

"If symptoms develop, get a test and stay at home until you get a negative test result."

The party was advertised as Auckland's biggest New Year's Eve festival, running across three clubs in central Auckland as well as a "massive street party".

Venues included the AV Club, Saturdays and Side Door as well as a festival stage on Galway Street.

Acts included Koven, The Upbeats, State of Mind, Mt Eden Official, Body Ocean, and Weird Together as well as dozens of others.

More than 2000 people indicated an interest on Facebook prior to the event, with a post to social media late December reminding people that vaccine passes were required for entry.

The Ministry of Health's website did not specify a particular club or area visited by the positive case or cases. The Herald has asked the Ministry of Health for further information.

It follows the news that a Covid case was at the popular Auckland bar Longroom on New Year's Eve.

Anyone who visited the Ponsonby Rd nightclub after 10pm on New Year's Eve was told they must self-isolate for 10 days and get tested immediately as well as on day 5.

Staff at the club were considered casual-plus contacts and were only required to self-isolate for five days and return a negative test on day 5.