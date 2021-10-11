Covid-19 Delta outbreak: More details around Northland traveller's whereabouts to be released this afternoon

Covid-19 vaccination vans are about to hit the streets of Auckland. Video / Supplied

Authorities are waiting on the test results for the second woman who travelled to Northland after she was finally located by police at a West Auckland property last night.

It is understood that the woman will not be interviewed by police until she has finished her time in quarantine.

As with her travelling companion, police need to speak to her before their investigation can be completed and any decision on charges made.

Police could not comment on the matter this morning but a source told the Herald any decision on charges would be several weeks away.

The second woman was found at a house in New Lynn at 9.55pm last night.

She is currently in quarantine at the Jetpark hotel managed isolation facility in South Auckland.

The woman has not been co-operating with health authorities and went into hiding after her travel companion tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

The pair travelled to the region under false pretences and have been refusing to tell public health staffers where they went and who they were with, which is key information needed by contact tracers trying to stamp out the spread of Covid.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed this morning that the woman was symptomatic when she was found by police last night.

She was taken into custody under section 70 of the Health Act and transported to an MIQ facility.

Bloomfield told TVNZ her Covid test results would be expedited and any more information on her health would be released at the 1pm stand-up.

"We really want to get more details about other specific locations and specific people they had been in contact with," he said.

Northland has been in level 3 since Friday night because of the uncertainty generated by the lack of information.

'Pushback' expected on mandatory vaccination

It comes as a Government mandate requiring all education and health workers be fully vaccinated to protect the most vulnerable was announced yesterday.

The move has gained support from some sector groups.

Royal NZ College of GPs president Samantha Murton told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB she expected a little pushback, "but it won't be massive".

Murton said mandated vaccines were going to come eventually anyway and was better to do it as soon as they could.

PPTA Auckland regional chair Paul Stevens thought all its members who were eligible to get the vaccine should.

While it was a compromise in terms of personal choice, the imperative needed to be the health and safety of their students, he said.

Meanwhile tens of thousands of Kiwis will be anxiously be sitting at their computers hoping to secure one of the 2900 MIQ rooms set to be released for November to January this morning.

The MIQ lobby opens at 9am today with rooms being released at 10am.

Last week 28,406 people entered the lobby hoping to secure an MIQ spot so they could return to New Zealand. Some 6449 people from 126 countries managed to secure MIQ vouchers for the 3739 rooms.

The Government is warning there is a high demand for a limited number of rooms available during the room release, which means there will still be people who miss out.

Joint head of MIQ Megan Main said last week that although this new lobby system has improved user experience, it is not a silver bullet — it will not fix the issue of supply and demand.

Since the government announced its virtual lobby system in early October there have been 10,567 rooms released over the three drops. Today's marks the fourth and there has been a promised of at least one more drop before the end of the year.

Last week, more people were vying for the January rooms than any of the other months on offer.

‌

Over the past few months there have been numerous heartbreaking stories about kiwis desperate to come home continuously missing out on MIQ spots.

This includes students studying overseas who are unsure where they will live after they can't secure a room before the end of the year. Others including retirees have also found themselves stuck in Australia after the trans-Tasman bubble popped.