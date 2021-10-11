Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Liam Dann: Auckland business abandoned and ignored

3 minutes to read
Empty streets in Auckland's CBD: The struggling business community was offered no respite yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Empty streets in Auckland's CBD: The struggling business community was offered no respite yesterday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

OPINION:

Auckland's struggling business community was offered no respite yesterday, no clear pathway forward and no offers of extra support to ease mounting financial stress.

For sometime now it has felt ignored and forgotten by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.