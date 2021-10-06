Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Latest Covid death a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions

October 6 2021 There are 39 new cases of Covid-19 in the community and a person in Auckland's Middlemore Hospital dies of the virus, Dr Caroline McElnay says. Thirty of today's cases are in Auckland and nine are in Waikato.

Today's Covid-19 death was a man in his 50s who had spent 40 days in intensive care before he passed.

At today's 1pm press conference, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay confirmed New Zealand had recorded its 28th death from the virus - a patient at Middlemore Hospital in Ōtāhuhu, South Auckland.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson later revealed the person to be a man in his 50s who had underlying health conditions, alongside his Covid-19 infection.

He was admitted to Middlemore on August 27 from his home. He then spent 40 days in intensive care.

The ministry spokesperson said the man's family was being supported by their church and community.

"Our thoughts are with his whānau at this deeply sad time," McElnay said.

It was New Zealand's second death from the Delta outbreak after a woman in her 90s died in North Shore Hospital last month.

