Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Positive case on $35m Auckland construction site

The Spencer on Byron Hotel which is having a major re-clad had a Covid-19 positive painter on site. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Contractors on a $35 million construction site on Auckland's North Shore have been told to get tested for Covid-19 after a positive case involving someone who has visited the development.

The Spencer on Byron, at Takapuna, is the site of a major weather tightness remedial project by Brosnan Construction.

The company's managing director Phil Brosnan confirmed to the Herald this afternoon that it was alerted to a site visit from a painter with Covid-19.

The person was a private operator and not a member of Brosnan Construction staff.

Brosnan said they were told yesterday.

He was yet to get an update on how many people were on site during the infected person's visit, or if work was continuing today.

The company says of its $35m project on its website: "The Spencer on Byron Hotel is a prominent weather tightness case, which impacts a considerable number of stakeholders.

"Due to the implications of managing such a complex project, the client's primary need was the peace of mind that their leaky building would be repaired to a high standard, the first time.

"This live environment consists of 255 apartments, a hotel, restaurant, bar and conference rooms—the majority of which is to remain functional throughout the project.



"Due to the number of impacted parties, emptying the building to complete the programme in the shortest timeframe would have caused enormous cost and disruption, and was therefore not a viable option."

Work began in March 2018 and is due to finish next July.

Covid cases spread south of Auckland

Earlier today, it was revealed a positive Delta case had been confirmed in Cambridge.

A pop-up testing centre is being arranged at Lake Karapiro.

Waipa deputy mayor Liz Stolwyk said she had been asked to turn Mighty River Domain, where rowing regattas are held, into a testing station this morning.

Auckland's outbreak has also spread further south to Kawhia.

Ōtorohanga district Mayor Max Baxter confirmed he had been informed of the positive case this morning.

The Herald understands the Kawhia case is a close contact of the Hamilton East case.

Meanwhile, Aucklanders enjoyed a loosening of restrictions today, allowing people to see friends and family while socially distanced outdoors - as long as people stayed in groups of 10 and no more than two household bubbles.

Boaties were finally firing up their vessels for fishing trips off Auckland's coastline after a nationwide level 4 lockdown was brought in on August 18.

The Herald also spotted this morning several groups of swimmers taking to the water around the harbour.

Auckland still remains in level 3. Areas of the Waikato are also in level 3, while the rest of the country is in level 2.

But Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has reinforced that those mingling between extended bubbles had to do it outdoors and hosts were not to allow visitors inside to use bathrooms.

From today those in the locked down Auckland region have been able to extend their bubbles slightly; with gatherings of up to 10 people – from a maximum of two bubbles – could meet outside.

Other changes include Auckland region residents being able to go fishing from boats, hunting, play sports such as lawn bowls, or do outdoor yoga. But again, all activities have to be limited to 10 people.

The tweaks came into force at 11.59pm last night.

Speaking on the Hits, Ardern was asked about the rules for Aucklanders meeting outdoors today.

She stressed that Aucklanders meeting today had to meet outside – they could not go inside to use someone's bathroom.

"The outside thing is key, this is the only way this can happen safely."



Asked about loosening restrictions in the South Island she said level 2 was protecting them if more cases popped up outside Auckland, as had happened in Waikato and Palmerston North.



"While there is an outbreak anywhere in New Zealand, we are all at risk," she said.

Speaking to TVNZ's Breakfast, National Party leader Judith Collins said: "I thought that the Government lifting some of the restrictions around the lockdown in Auckland before we got the vaccinations rate up further was a pretty bold move."

The loosening of rules in the Auckland region come just a day after the Government revealed plans for its version of a vaccine passport.

The certificate would be available for those who have been double vaccinated, with those wanting to attend large-scale events over summer requiring one.

Consultation is ongoing whether it will be used at other businesses, including hospitality venues.