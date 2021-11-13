Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Four confirmed Covid-19 cases in Taupō - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there are now four confirmed Covid-19 cases in Taupō. Photo / 123rf

The Ministry of Health says there are now four confirmed Covid-19 cases in Taupō.

Two of those are household contacts of the Taupō case announced earlier today.

A fourth positive result has been returned by someone who is a close contact of the case.

"These results are not unexpected among household and other close contacts," the ministry said in a statement.

Two other household contacts of the case have tested negative.

Locations of interest released tonight include Gull Petrol Taupo (Sunday, November 7 from 7.00pm - 8.00pm), Pub and Grub Taupo (Thursday, November 11 from 5.30pm-11.59pm), Sin City Taupo Strippers (Thursday, November 11 from 8pm-11.59pm), Dbar Taupo (Thursday, November 11 from 10pm-11.59pm), Sin City Taupo Strippers on Friday, November 12 from midnight-3.30am) and Dbar Taupo (Friday November 12 from midnight-1am).

Public health staff at Toi Te Ora are continuing to interview the initial case and their contacts.

"As a result of those interviews, it's understood that the case and a close contact (who is now isolating in Taupō) travelled to Masterton last weekend, before the person became symptomatic on Monday," the ministry said.

"At this time, the Ministry has identified four locations of interest in Masterton and four in Taupō linked to these cases. Anyone who visited those locations on the same day at the relevant times should get a test if they're feeling unwell."

Locations of interest for the Masterton area include The Warehouse Masterton (Saturday, November 6 from 8.00am - 9.30am), Challenge Petrol Station Greytown (Saturday, Novemver 6 from 1.55 PM - 4.10pm), Master Fried Chicken Lunch Bar Kuripuni (Sunday, November 7 from 7.45am - 9.15am) and McDonald's Masterton (Sunday, November 7 from 10.30am - 12.45pm).

Lakes DHB has advised testing will be available at the follow sites:

• Community Testing Centre, 79 Miro Street, Taupō – open between 9am and 3pm Sunday

• Taupō Events Centre, AC Baths Avenue – open between 8.30 and 3pm Sunday

• Pihanga Health, Tūrangi – open between 11am and 1pm Sunday

"If you've been in Wairarapa or in Taupō and haven't been to the locations at those times, but you do have symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, please get a test."

Meanwhile, the ministry said ESR had notified them of positive wastewater detections of Covid-19 in Tauranga on 11 November and Mount Maunganui on 10 November and 11 November.

"Bay of Plenty DHB has advised it will have a number of testing and vaccination sites available tomorrow. Please check the Healthpoint website for testing site details."

Earlier in the day Taupō mayor David Trewavas said he's been informed of a Covid-19 case in the community.

Trewavas expressed disappointment and said he knew the day would unfortunately come.

He urged locals to get tested and vaccinated.

Health officials confirmed Covid-19 had been found in the area's waste water on Friday.

At the time Trewavas called the detection a worst-case scenario but said officials had planned extensively.

"We'll fight it and hopefully we'll come out the other side good as gold," he said.