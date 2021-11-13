Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Netherlands in partial lockdown as cases surge past 16,000 a day

Netherlands Covid cases soared to more than 16,000 a day for two days in a row. Photo / Getty Images

Netherlands Covid cases soared to more than 16,000 a day for two days in a row. Photo / Getty Images

A European nation that vowed Covid-19 lockdowns would be a thing of the past has backflipped after cases soared to more than 16,000 a day for two days in a row.

As of Saturday night local time, the Netherlands, after an announcement from Prime Minister Mark Rutte, will be plunged into a three-week partial lockdown.

Rutte described it as "a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching decisions" but it was necessary to "deliver a hard blow to the virus".

The new restrictions are not a hard lockdown; shops and restaurants will stay open but must adhere to curfews as well as social distancing and vaccine certificates while four guests are still allowed in the home. Cinemas and theatres will remain fully open.

The country of nearly 18 million is at nearly 85 per cent fully-vaccinated among its adult population.

However, the Netherlands ditched most restrictions on September 15 when it had only achieved a 77 per cent vaccination rate among eligible adults. It dumped social distancing and functioned as normal, albeit with vaccine certificates required for entry into most places.

The Saturday announcement makes it the first Western European country to descend back into lockdown for the winter.

Other European countries are following similar trajectories, however. Denmark and Austria have also reintroduced restrictions to some parts of society.

'

Dutch protesters took to the streets following Rutte's announcement. Police fired water cannons after some members in the crowd threw stones and fireworks at them, according to the BBC.

Rutte also said a World Cup round would still be held but without live spectators.

The country is also trying to roll out a booster shot programme, which was meant to start in December but will now begin from next week.

Another nearby nation, Austria, has been forced to reintroduce lockdown measures as well after Covid cases rose to 11,000 a day.

From Monday, two hard-hit provinces, Upper Austria and Salzburg, will be locked down for anyone who is unvaccinated.

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg earlier signposted that locking down unvaccinated people was "probably inevitable", arguing "two-thirds of people should not suffer because others were hesitant".

Vaccine rates are at 65 per cent in Austria.

In Denmark, a Covid-19 certificate that had been ditched in September has now been reinstated.