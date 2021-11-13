Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 175 new community cases today, in Auckland, Waikato, Northland, Taupō

Vaccine myths debunked - The Magnetism Myth. Video / NZ Herald

There are 175 new cases of Covid-19 in the community today.

The Ministry of Health said today's cases include five in Taranaki first announced on Thursday but today officially added to the case numbers.

Most (159) are in Auckland, eight are in Waikato, five in Taranaki, two in Northland and one in Lakes (Taupō).

There are also two cases at the border, one of which is historical.

There are 93 people in hospital, nine of whom are in ICU or HDU. The number of people in hospital is up from 85 yesterday.

The average age of those in hospital is 51.

All those in hospital are in Auckland hospitals: North Shore (25), Waitākere (2), Middlemore (30) and Auckland (36).

There are no unexpected wastewater detections.

There are 5371 cases so far in this outbreak.

Sixty-five of the cases reported yesterday were infectious in the community. Ninety-seven of today's cases are yet to be epidemiologically linked.

Taupō latest

Of the Taupō situation, officials said: "As has been previously advised this morning, Toi Te Ora Public Health has notified the ministry of a positive Covid-19 case in Taupō.

"The person was tested on Thursday after becoming symptomatic earlier in the week.

"Interviews are continuing today to determine any links to known cases.

"Toi Te Ora is following up on any potential locations of interest. Potential locations of interest will be notified on the ministry's website.

"The person's four household contacts are being tested today.

"There is additional testing capacity in and around Taupō today and we urge anyone who may have symptoms, however mild, to visit one of the sites and get a test."

The Ministry of Health confirmed the case after Taupō mayor David Trewavas revealed it. He urged residents to get tested and, if they haven't yet, to get vaccinated.

Northland latest

In Northland, there are "two new cases which both have clear links to known cases," today's statement said.

More than 5 million people have died globally since Covid-19 was first detected almost two years ago, including 33 in New Zealand. Image / NZME

"There has been one new location of interest identified by public health over the past 24 hours: Pak'nSave Kaitaia.

"More than half of everyone vaccinated in Northland yesterday identified as Māori.

Waikato latest

There are eight new cases in Waikato today.

"Seven are known contacts and public health staff are today investigating the remaining case to determine any links to known cases.

"Four of the cases are from Hamilton, three from Ōtorohanga, and one location is yet to be confirmed following further investigation.

"The case reported yesterday without a location has now been confirmed as Ōtorohanga.

"Public health staff in Waikato are now supporting 234 people to isolate at home, including 89 cases and 145 contacts."

Taranaki latest

The five cases reported in Taranaki today were part of the Stratford household of six first announced by the ministry yesterday.

"All six cases tested positive on Thursday evening in Stratford, including one who was admitted to Taranaki Base Hospital for Covid-19 related reasons," officials said.

"The person has now been discharged and is at home isolating with the five remaining cases.

"All cases are clearly linked and there is also a link to the Auckland outbreak.

"Public health staff have tested five other people identified as close contacts. Three have returned negative results, including two people who'd been in the Wairarapa. We're awaiting two further results.

"The latest wastewater result for Stratford has not detected Covid-19."

Auckland latest

Public health staff are renewing their calls to anyone in Auckland who is displaying any symptoms, no matter how mild, to get tested. Testing centres at Northcote, Balmoral and Wiri continue to operate extended hours.

Public health staff are supporting 3333 people to isolate at home around Auckland - this includes 1655 cases.

Where to get a vaccination in Auckland - without a booking

This map shows large vaccinations centres from the Unite again Covid-19 information page. For more detailed information about your neighbourhood visit Healthpoint.

The seven-day rolling average of community cases across New Zealand is 162.

There were 22,951 vaccinations given across the country yesterday. Of those, 6343 were first doses and 16,608 second doses.

In Auckland, 7145 people were vaccinated yesterday: 1738 got their first jab and 5407 their second.

Seventy-six per cent of eligible Māori have had a first dose of the vaccine and 60 per cent are fully vaccinated.

For Pacific peoples, 88 per cent have had a first dose and 75 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Of those in hospital with Covid-19, 50 are unvaccinated or not eligible.

Nine are partially vaccinated, but fewer than 14 days ago.

Eleven are fully vaccinated, but fewer than 14 days ago, and two are fully vaccinated more than 14 days ago.

The vaccination status of five people in hospital isn't known.

It takes up to 14 days for vaccinations to take effect.

There have been 29,688 Covid-19 tests processed in the past 24 hours, including 13,571 in Auckland. The seven-day average for testing is 25,624.

System 'can cope'

Yesterday there were 81 people in hospital, including 11 in ICU, but the hospital system was coping, director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay said.

Intensive care units were 70 per cent full, and ventilator capacity was at 15 per cent.

"We can manage, but it is important that we limit the loads on our hospitals."

The push to get as many eligible people vaccinated as possible continues.

Of those in hospital yesterday 51 were unvaccinated, 20 have had one dose, one has their second dose - but fewer than 14 days before becoming infected - and five are fully vaccinated.

Vaccine mandates across many people-facing professions have already kicked in or will soon - as of Monday education, health and disability sector workers must have had their first jab.

There are reports thousands may walk away from their jobs, and the mandates have been a focal point of protests this week, including one outside Parliament attended by several thousand people.

Anti-Government protesters began a low-speed rally in cities including Auckland and Wellington late this morning, with around 200 vehicles in Auckland and 50 in Wellington.

But the mandates, used around the world, have broad political support.

And the latest Talbot Mills Research poll also shows strong public support - with 78 per cent agreeing with a vaccine mandate for health workers, and 76 per cent for teachers.

Ninety per cent of people in New Zealand eligible to be vaccinated have received at least one dose. Eighty per cent are fully vaccinated.

Children under 12 can't be vaccinated yet, but schools in level 3 areas can again open their doors for all children in years 1 to 10 from Wednesday. Senior students have already returned to the classroom.

Rules for schools to manage include keeping kids in separate, stable groups that don't mingle, using physical distancing where practical, and requiring faces masks inside for children in year 4 and above.



They were expecting Pfizer to make an application to Medsafe on vaccines for children "in the next couple of weeks", director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said last week.

If provisionally approved by Medsafe, Cabinet will then make a final decision on use.

"It will be offered if it gets through these approval processes — or if and when — in 2022".