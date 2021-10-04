Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland to expect rain, some sun as lockdown restrictions ease

Small, socially-distanced outdoor catch-ups will be acceptable for Aucklanders from midnight tonight. Photo / 123RF

Small, socially-distanced outdoor catch-ups will be acceptable for Aucklanders from midnight tonight. Photo / 123RF

Aucklanders pulling out their BBQ tools and picnic blankets might want to wait a couple of days, judging by the latest weather forecasts.

MetService is forecasting some decent sunshine on Friday and Saturday but a rainy Sunday.

But wet weather is expected between now and then - with scattered rain on Wednesday and heavy rain setting in for the city on Thursday.

From midnight tonight residents of Tāmaki Makaurau will have some small newfound freedoms including the chance to meet with another household bubble outdoors.

READ MORE

• Kim Knight's Delta diary: Show me the way to go home

• Live: Today's case numbers, Ardern to unveil vaccine certificate plan

• Derek Cheng: Jacinda Ardern's gamble that puts Maori, Pasifika youth on the front line

• Locations of interest: Raglan liquor store, Auckland apartment complex added

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday announced a three-step roadmap to reopening the city, saying the first step would be allowing people to see their loved ones in bubbles of 10 as long as they stayed outdoors.

Only two households could meet at a time and they should stay masked.

They could take masks off to eat or drink but should be physically distanced wherever possible - acting like those around them had Covid.

Outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, beach visits are also allowed as are outdoor sports and exercise where people can stay physically distanced - such as bowls, Crossfit or yoga.

Unless you have a gazebo, most of the permitted activities will be weather-dependent.

That means for Wednesday the morning will be the best time to meet with loved ones, as showers are expected to set in later and by the evening it will be drizzly and windy, according to MetService.

And Thursday's weather looks worse, with wind and scattered rain that could become heavy in the afternoon and evening.

Friday looks more promising, with predictions of cloudy periods and isolated morning showers before the day becomes fine.

Saturday should also be fine after some early showers, while Sunday is looking rainy before clearing to cloud.

Highs will hover between 18-20C all week, the weather forecaster says.

However, Niwa has a more optimistic forecast for weekend picnickers, giving Mother Nature "9 baskets out of 10".

While everyone in Auckland is busy planning their next picnic...



🧺 🍕 🍔 🍗 🥝 🍺



Here’s what’s in Mother Nature’s basket...



🧺 ⛅ 🌧️ 🌤️ 🌦️ 🌤️



🌬️ The weekend outlook is looking like 9 baskets out of 10 🥳 pic.twitter.com/U0DmvwDBXN — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 4, 2021

Niwa is predicting a sunny Friday, Saturday and Sunday with just a spot of rain possible and highs of 17-18C.

Outdoor gathering rules unclear

Some of the details of outdoor gathering rules are yet to be clarified - including whether it's okay to pop into someone else's house to use the bathroom.

When asked at yesterday's press conference if people meeting outside would be able to go indoors to use the toilet, Ardern said "if you haven't got a good bladder don't stay for long".

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson this morning said while parents should be keeping an eye on children and follow all the social distancing and masking requirements, it was probably impractical to stop children mingling while on playdates or at playgrounds.



Further clarifications are expected this afternoon.