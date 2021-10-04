Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Today's case numbers, Government unveils vaccine certificate plan

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Caroline McElnay give Covid-19 update

The latest case numbers and further details about vaccine certificates will be announced today at 1pm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be joined by director of public health Dr Caroline McElnay as they provide an update on Auckland's Covid-19 outbreak, which has spread into parts of Waikato. You can watch the press conference live here.

Yesterday, 29 new cases of Covid were identified in the community - all but one in Auckland. One was recorded in the Waikato region.

Ardern yesterday revealed an Auckland road map that effectively showed how the city would come out of a strict alert level 3 as we know it, starting with slightly relaxed restrictions from this evening.

At 1pm Ardern will also be joined by Ministry of Health officials to announce further details about a vaccine certificate.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said mandating vaccinations was doubtful, but vaccine certificates were likely to be introduced in the near future with more details announced today.

Certificates would permit people to attend events, venues, and other activities to show they are vaccinated.

A beta website has also been launched by the Ministry of Health, showing users how they could be able to see their Covid-19-related health data, including vaccination records and test results, in the near future.

Details on the website say the service would be available later this year.

The first phase of Auckland's road map will come into effect just before midnight tonight and will allow up to 10 people from a maximum of two households to come together in an outdoor setting. They must not move their gathering inside.

Also today, a liquor store in Raglan has been named as a location of interest.

The Ministry of Health has revealed more exposure events and locations of interest linked to people with Covid-19.

The Raglan Liquor in Bow St is a location of interest.

A total of four people are infected in Raglan, with the first case revealed on Sunday. Three more household contacts were confirmed yesterday.

The Raglan Liquor store was visited three days ago on Saturday between 5.40pm and 5.45pm.

Early childcare centres will also be allowed to open up again, but with children split into bubbles of 10. Parents must wear masks when dropping off and picking up their youngsters and teachers must get a Covid test.

People can once again move around the city and recreational activities including going to the beach, hunting and fishing in a boat are once again allowed. Again, however, people must stay outside in groups of no more than 10 people from two households.

The 10-people limit for funerals, tangihanga, weddings and civil union ceremonies remains in place.

There have been mixed reactions to the announcement from health experts, people from various sectors of society and ordinary members of the public - with some saying the move will be detrimental and lead to a surge in community cases and hospitalisations.