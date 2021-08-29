Covid 19 Delta outbreak and lockdown: More than 80 cases on Sunday, PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield provide update

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

There are more than 80 total Covid cases again today, the Herald understands.

The number is similar to the total reported yesterday - and officials and experts will be hoping this signals that the country's Delta outbreak might be at a plateau.

It means the number of overall cases for the outbreak has gone past the 500 mark.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield are fronting today's 1pm press conference.

There were 82 community cases and one MIQ case yesterday – the most daily community cases up until then – and a nervous week lies ahead as the country waits to see whether lockdown has done enough to quash the virus, or simply to slow it.

It was revealed this morning that a worker at a managed isolation facility has tested positive for Covid - and 73 essential workers have been infected so far in the Delta outbreak.

The Ministry of Health says an investigation is under way into how the staff member at the Four Points by Sheraton in central Auckland was infected.

But a spokesperson says they are potentially linked to the community outbreak. Whole genome sequencing is being undertaken to confirm their source of infection.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service is identifying a small number of close contacts. All workers in managed isolation facilities wear appropriate PPE.

The ministry says around 73 of the 429 cases in the Auckland cluster are essential workers. It is unclear how many were infected after New Zealand went into lockdown on August 18.

Of the cases recorded between 18 and 27 August, 72 per cent are as yet unlinked through their household to other cases.

Over the same period 55 per cent of cases had exposure events related to them and are therefore considered to have been infectious in the community. Most of the exposure events created by these cases were prior to Alert Level 4.

Cabinet will meet again tomorrow to decide on Auckland's alert level, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has already said it was almost certain that Auckland and Northland would have level 4 extended for at least another week, and Auckland for at least at another two weeks.

Northland was expected to stay at level 4 as a precaution because of concerns about a positive case in a worker at a rest home near Warkworth.

That person had worked for two days while infectious, but was fully vaccinated and was wearing the PPE required for level 4.

Ardern has also indicated more information will be available on the spread of the virus - including any spread during lockdown rather than before lockdown, and what proportion of cases are household contacts rather than those who caught it elsewhere.

Meanwhile, an Auckland University medical expert says it's "entirely predictable" case numbers are increasing and he is not particularly concerned, given the lag in testing.

"My suspicion is that level four is working very well and that cases have already peaked but we may see a delay in reporting [the numbers]," Auckland University School of Medicine Professor Des Gorman told Newstalk ZB's Francesca Rudkin today.

"The thing we we have to look for are infections arising after lockdown and the groups to watch, of course, will be the essential workers."

Gorman agreed with modellers who said the outbreak would peak early this week with the caveat there was the lag in reporting cases and people getting tested.

He said clearly there were different ways of looking at the numbers following the announcement of 82 cases yesterday - the highest daily number in the outbreak so far - and other other experts suggesting Auckland might need tighter lockdown restrictions, amid fears of an even longer period in alert level four.

"I know that other people see all sorts of dragons there... they might eventually be proven to be right but there's no evidence to support their particular argument at the moment that something is happening, other than spread within households.

"I think we've got to be careful that people declare their biases and their conflicts when they start reporting on these sorts of things because in fact the public's very vulnerable to information which is either alarmist or depressing and I don't think you motivate people by fear.

"I think you motivate people by knowledge and information. If I said to you 'look, there's no reward for being vaccinated and this is terrible we will all be locked up to Christmas', you might as well go for a walk and catch up with your friends because if it's all hopeless, there's no point. So I actually think we've got to look at the data, realistically, but there's nothing wrong with actually not taking a pessimistic view to it."

He said he was confident "we can eliminate this outbreak".

"I am confident we can get the vaccination level up to the sorts of numbers we need... but do I think elimination is a long term strategy? No I don't. I don't think it's possible to maintain an elimination strategy if no one else in the world is. That means you have to rely on a very hard border which is not compatible with our society, and means you have to rely on frequent lockdowns which means you run out of money and goodwill. Lockdowns now, while we are getting vaccinated, are the right thing to do - long term, they are not."

'The curve is bending but not fast enough'

Earlier, Aucklanders were being warned to manage their expectations ahead of a review of alert level settings on Monday, with one modeller warning another "terrible week" of high daily case numbers is on the cards.

Covid-19 modeller Shaun Hendy, who had provided advice to the Government on its response said Saturday's case numbers were "discouraging".

"We would like to see those numbers start to come down."

Hendy said he was hoping the case load would just be a "blip" in the plateau.

"We do expect cases to plateau over the next few days. There will always be some noise in the data."

He said there were shoots of optimism in the fact that new cases were clearly linked to existing ones.

"I wouldn't say it's ringfenced exactly yet. While [new cases] are still in existing clusters you can't say it's out of control," he said.

"We're starting to see the effects of alert level 4, I suspect we are still seeing a lot of household transmission," Hendy said.

The advice came with a warning however, that if cases did not level off, it might be necessary to tighten up alert level 4 restrictions by shutting some supermarkets and being more selective about which businesses can open.

The two big supermarket chains were unaware of Hendy's suggestion of "selectively closing supermarkets".

A Countdown spokeswoman said the idea had not been put to them.

Foodstuffs head of corporate affairs Antoinette Laird said: "We take our guidance from the Ministry of Health and prefer not to comment on commentators in the media."

Fellow modeller Rodney Jones was more pessimistic.

"We had a terrible week last week - this looks like next week will not be any better."

Jones warned that the growth in cases still looked to be "exponential" despite director general of health Ashley Bloomfield saying that it was not.

"It is not right to say it is not exponential. Anything with an R value above one is an exponential rise in cases," Jones said.

He said asking when cases would plateau was "the wrong question".

"You can't ask that question with Delta - Delta behaves differently. It works differently to the wild form. It has shorter waves. You have a day or two where you think you are getting on top of it. Then you get hit by a bad day," he said.

"The curve is bending but not fast enough."

As of yesterday, 73 of the 429 cases were essential workers - a concern because many essential workers deal with members of the public in lockdowns.

It was unclear how many of those were infected or infectious since New Zealand went into lockdown on August 18.