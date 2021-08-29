Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: New locations of interest include apartment building and bar

83 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the community to 511. Video / NZ Herald

83 new community cases of Covid-19 were reported today, bringing the total number of cases in the community to 511. Video / NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health have released four new locations of interest on day 12 of level 4 lockdown.

New locations of interest include:

• Residence Mount Terrace Apartments.

• Novi Lunch Bar.

• Headquarters Bar.

• Strategic dynamics Class in WH125 AUT Campus, Wellesley St East.

The Residence Mount Terrace Apartments in Auckland's CBD has been added to the list five times.

The times and dates include:

• August 16, 6.50 pm to 11.59 pm.

• August 17 12am to 9.30am and 4.50pm to 11.59pm

• August 18 12am to 11.59pm.

• August 19 12am to 5.30pm.

Residence Mount Terrace Apartments has been added to the locations of interest list five times. Photo / Google maps

The Ministry of Health are asking people on level 3, level 5 and basement level to isolate for the next two weeks.

They must also get tested on day five and 12 after last exposure.

Novi Lunch Bar has previously been on the list however, the time has been updated.

Anyone who visited the Mount Wellington lunch bar on August 12 between 1.45pm and 2pm must isolate for the next two days and get a test on day five and 12.

The same advice goes to anyone who was at a Strategic dynamics Class in room WH125 on August 17 between 2pm to 4.15pm.

The fourth new location of interest is Auckland's Headquarters Bar location at the Viaduct.

Anyone who was at the bar on August 14 between 11.30 pm to 1.30am must isolate and get tested on day five and 12.

There are currently 476 events involving 365 locations across New Zealand.

Today New Zealand recorded 83 Covid-19 cases- the highest daily tally to date.

There are now 511 cases overall - 496 in Auckland and 15 in Wellington, with 34 people in hospital including two in ICU. All patients are in a stable condition.