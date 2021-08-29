Covid 19 coronavirus Delta outbreak: It's okay to feel frustrated and there's places for help, says Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says support is only a photo call away. Photo / Pool

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says support is only a photo call away. Photo / Pool

The Prime Minister has acknowledged the "hugely unsettling" impact positive Covid cases and the lockdown is having on people's mental health.

It was okay to feel frustrated, and there were places to go for help, Jacinda Ardern said at today's 1pm televised update.

There had been a spike in calls to Youthline in the last lockdowns. An additional $1million would be put into increasing support, particularly for rangatahi in Auckland and Northland, she said.

There was also targeted assistance for Pacific communities, which had borne the brunt of the outbreak so far.

People who did not feel safe at home in their bubble can leave their bubble, Ardern said.

There was also assistance for those struggling to access food. Yesterday an extra $7m was announced to assist with things like distributing food parcels and welfare packages.

More motel units had also been contracted to assist those who could be sleeping rough.

These were "just a snapshot" of supports being put in place to help people through tackling Covid, Ardern said.

Because of the Delta outbreak, the Government, Health Minister Andrew Little today brought forward a $1 million fund aimed at community-led projects to support youth mental health in Auckland and Northland.

Health Minister Andrew Little. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"We have learned from previous lockdowns that they are particularly challenging for young people and that the greatest need for support for young people in Aotearoa kicks in around two weeks in," Little said.

The Youth Mental Wellbeing Fund is for grassroots initiatives, similar to the existing Māori and Pacific Community Suicide Prevention Funds. Grants will be made of $50,000 or $100,000, depending on the initiative.

Applications for the fund open tomorrow and the first money should be available within weeks, said Little.

Where to get help

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111. Or if you need to talk to someone else:

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (Mon-Fri 1pm to 10pm. Sat-Sun 3pm-10pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155

Samaritans: 0800 726 666