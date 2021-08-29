Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Opinion: What Covid is doing to business

5 minutes to read
Businesses need the lockdown to be short. Photo / Getty Images

Businesses need the lockdown to be short. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By: Mark Riggall

OPINION:

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended consumption patterns for goods and services, with unpredictable lockdowns delivering huge swings in demand from consumers. At the same time, the supply of both goods and labour is experiencing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.