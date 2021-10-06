Covid 19 Delta outbreak: 90% of Queenstown residents have at least one jab

More than 90 per cent of Queenstown residents have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo / George Heard

More than 90 per cent of Queenstown residents have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and a Christchurch business is offering free food to anyone who gets the jab at a clinic this weekend.

Data released by the Ministry of Health shows as of Tuesday, 37.8 per cent had received one jab and 52.8 per cent have had two.

It currently sits in 13th place in the rankings which are categorised by fully vaccinated people.

The South Island is leading the way in full vaccination despite having no cases of Covid-19 in the community.

The districts Dunedin (59.6 per cent), Marlborough (59.4 per cent), Nelson (58.7 per cent), Central Otago (58.6 per cent), Kaikōura (57.8 per cent) and Tasman (56.6 per cent) are all on the list.

Dunedin was sitting in the top spot on Tuesday after starting at fourth on the list when the initiative began on Saturday.

It also currently has the third-lowest population of unvaccinated people at 13 per cent, behind Queenstown-Lakes (9.4 per cent) and Wellington (10.4 per cent).

Meanwhile, a campaign aiming to make Canterbury the most vaccinated region in the country is ramping up.

FUSH, based in Wigram, is offering free food to anyone who gets vaccinated at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae clinic at 250 Pages Rd, Wainoni this Saturday.

The centre is open from 9.30am – 4.30pm. Anton Matthews of Fush and his team will be onsite from 10am – 3pm.

Bookings are not necessary and anyone can just turn up.

And a number of events within the Canterbury region are being disrupted by Covid-19.

Kaikōura's iconic annual horse race meeting will now be held in Christchurch this year. The two-day meeting at South Bay Racecourse was set down for October 31 and November 1.

But the town's Trotting Club committee has decided to transfer the race to Addington due to Covid-19 restrictions.

President Ben Smith says they've been racing there for 68 years and have never had to consider a situation like this.

He says the lack of detail from the Government about alert levels in the lead up to November, meant they had no choice.