Covid-19 coronavirus: Drive-through vaccination clinic at Christchurch Arena for next four weeks

A pop up drive through vaccination clinic has been set up at the Addington Raceway in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A pop up drive through vaccination clinic has been set up at the Addington Raceway in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A drive-through vaccination clinic that will operate each day for the next four weeks is opening in Christchurch today.

The clinic is a part of a campaign aiming to make Canterbury the most Covid-19 protected region in the country.

Starting today and running until October 31, the clinic will be open at Christchurch Arena from Monday to Friday, 1.30pm-7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday, 11am-5am.

The clinic is a part of a campaign aiming to make Canterbury the most Covid-19 protected region in the country. Photo / Supplied

The whole campaign has been dubbed "90%​ Canterbury – we're worth it."

The agencies involved include marketing and communications company Harvey Cameron, the Canterbury Clinical Network, the Canterbury District Health Board and the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce.

On Friday, a Canterbury District Health Board spokesperson said 75,000 more people need to receive their first dose vaccination to have 90 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated with at least one dose by Labour weekend.

"Approximately 25,000 people are already booked in to receive a first dose by Labour weekend so we are well on our way to this.

"If you're one of the missing 50,000 people aged 12 or over who are yet to book or get vaccinated, it's never been easier: walk in, drive through or book an appointment to get protected," they said.

• To find out more about the campaign, visit the website or Facebook page.