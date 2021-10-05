Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Hundreds turn up for free burger and vaccine at uni clinic

University of Canterbury students have come out in full force to get a vaccine and a free hamburger. Photo / George Heard

University of Canterbury students have come out in full force to get a vaccine and a free hamburger. Photo / George Heard

University of Canterbury students have come out in full force to get a vaccine and a free hamburger.

Drop-in clinics are being held at the university's Haere-roa building between 11am and 5pm today and tomorrow. They are open to the wider community as well as students.

Hundreds of people could be seen at the clinic on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the university told the Herald that, along with the burgers, music will also be playing at the clinic to create a "fun and festival-like atmosphere".

Drop-in clinics are being held at the university's Haere-roa building between 11am and 5pm today and tomorrow. They are open to the wider community as well as students. Photo / George Heard

The idea was discussed during the early planning stages of the event.

President of the Te Akatoki Māori students' association Rosa Hibbert-Schooner said they wanted as many students vaccinated as possible.

"The big thing at the moment is we want more youth to get vaccinated. A huge population for us is Maori and Pacific as well.

"We just need our young people to come together. We've made it really accessible."

Along with free hamburgers, a number of spot prizes were up for grabs including a UE Wonderboom.

"You're going to lectures and can get a vaccine. It's the most accessible way for most of our students and it's safe and trustworthy with the support we have.

A mass vaccination clinic at Canterbury University on Tuesday with hundreds turning up. Photo / George Heard

76 per cent of Cantabrians have had their first jab as of Tuesday.

Canterbury businesses have teamed up on a campaign to have 90 per cent of the region vaccinated with at least one dose by Labour Weekend.

Canterbury businesses have teamed up on a campaign to have 90 per cent of the region vaccinated with at least one dose by Labour Weekend. Photo / Supplied

The agencies involved in the campaign, "90%​ Canterbury – we're worth it", include marketing and communications company Harvey Cameron, the Canterbury Clinical Network, the Canterbury District Health Board and the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce.