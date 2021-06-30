Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington restaurant already affected by Covid 19 traveller visit burgled over night

The restaurant posted on their Instagram about the incident this morning. Photo / Supplied

The restaurant posted on their Instagram about the incident this morning. Photo / Supplied

A Wellington restaurant already suffering from impact of the Covid-19-positive Sydney traveller has reported being burgled last night.

Cuba St's Floriditas restaurant told Instagram followers this morning that the business was broken into last night.

"The two men who broke in have excellent taste in wine and will be drinking rather well for a wee while."

The post said nobody was hurt and they are still able to trade normally today - however they can't take calls because "they took the work phone too".

The establishment has been running with a skeleton crew after 19 of their staff were forced to isolate due to the Covid-positive Sydney traveller's visit.

Yesterday, co-owner Dominique McMillan said their first day in alert level 1 had been quieter than expected but those who had come in were incredibly kind, supportive and generous.

"We reopened with heavily reduced hours on Monday, and we will be operating with those reduced hours between Monday and Saturday this week."

In a statement, a police spokesperson said they were called at 1.44am this morning in relation to a reported burglary.

"A scene examination has taken place and Police are making enquiries into the matter. There is no information on what was taken in the break-in."