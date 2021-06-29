Covid 19 coronavirus: Wellington rejoices at move to alert level 1

People waiting in line to be tested for Covid-19 at Hataitai Park in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Capital businesses are celebrating tonight's move to alert level 1 a week on from the announcement of a Covid-19 positive traveller.

Wellington Entertainment Group hospitality operations manager Cody Halton said today's announcement was "very welcome" news.

He said the drop in business was quite considerable, but this time around people were a lot more understanding.

"We're really hoping this weekend will be a big one with everyone not being able to go out last weekend."

The Capital will return to alert level 1 from 11.59pm tonight, and while the virus can incubate for 14 days, Bloomfield said the likelihood of people in Wellington still incubating the virus was "now very low".

Testing centres will remain open in Wellington Central, Porirua, the Kāpiti Coast, Hutt Valley and Wairarapa.

Halton said they suffered a considerable drop in revenue due to the alert level increase but he's sure that the locals will come back out and enjoy the hospitality scene.

"Everyone in the hospitality industry needs the customers to come through the door so as long as Wellington sticks together and goes out and enjoys the sun we will be good."

Te Papa spokeswoman Kate Camp told the Herald they would keep some extra measures in place, including encouraging visitors to scan in.

"Being at alert level one means our cafes can operate normally, and we can host big events again like weddings and conferences."

She said all their exhibitions are now open and they are enjoying having people back at Te Papa.

Mayor Andy Foster said he was relieved about the alert level change, and that there's no transmission in the community.

"Hospitality, events which have obviously suffered through this will be I think quite excited by this."

He said Wellingtonians should now keep getting out there and supporting local businesses.

"We need to keep on doing all the right things, the contact tracing, the hygiene protocols are still really important."

There had been more than 8200 tests in Wellington in the past week, with no positive results, and while there were still about 100 contacts yet to be tested, they will be isolating for a full 14-day period.

Professor Michael Baker told the Herald there was "very little risk", but there wasn't "no risk".

"Could still be the odd person with a very long incubation period possibly still incubating the virus."