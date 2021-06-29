Covid 19 coronavirus: People told to turn around after being given wrong address for new Albany vaccination centre

People heading to the Albany covid vaccination centre this morning had to be redirected to the correct address on Oaklands Road five minutes away. Photo / Google Maps

People heading to the Albany covid vaccination centre this morning had to be redirected to the correct address on Oaklands Road five minutes away. Photo / Google Maps

People heading to the new Covid vaccination centre in Albany have arrived at a community centre only to learn that the actual clinic is on a neighbouring street 1.8km away.

The wrong address was sent to people who received confirmations of their vaccine appointments at the Albany community vaccination site, which opened today.

One man who notified the Herald about the mistake said it was very confusing.

The directions sent them to 573 Albany Highway, which is the home of the Albany Community Hub. The actual vaccination site is a five-minute drive around the corner on Oaklands Rd.

A Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) spokesperson confirmed the mistake and said people booking their Covid-19 vaccinations at the Albany vaccination centre were incorrectly given the legal commercial address for the centre rather than the physical address.

"This error has now been corrected in the booking system and we are contacting those who already have bookings to ensure they are directed to the right location."

Staff have also been standing at the nearby commercial address today to redirect anyone to the correct location.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused people attending the centre today," the spokesperson added.