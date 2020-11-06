Covid 19 coronavirus transtasman bubble: New Zealanders can enter Melbourne

Melbourne is joining the transtasman bubble.

Travellers heading to New Zealand will still need to quarantine on arrival and need to have a managed isolation voucher before flying.

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews said yesterday New Zealanders would be able to fly direct to Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport from Monday.

"I'm not sure if bubbles have doors, but the front door will now be open," Andrews said.

"It might not happen on the 9th but that's when we're happy to have it happen.

"It'll be a matter for airlines and the airport to make the kind of practical changes to give effect to that."

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews addresses the media last month. Photo / AP

Those flying from New Zealand will not be required to quarantine on arrival, but the eased restrictions aren't in place for those travelling to New Zealand.

Quarantine is still mandatory and travellers need a managed isolation voucher before flying - something that has been in place for flights arriving November 3.

Bourke St in Melbourne late last month. Photo / AP

The voucher system was brought in to manage capacity during the lead-up to Christmas because the Government said there were not enough health workers and police to cope with the number of travellers arriving into New Zealand who must complete 14 days of managed isolation to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The system is booked out until December 20, locking hundreds if not thousands of New Zealanders out of a Kiwi Christmas with loved ones.

Last month, a transtasman bubble opened between New Zealand and the Australian states New South Wales and the Northern Territory.

The state of Victoria, where Melbourne is located, was not part of the bubble but it did not stop more than 50 people flying into the locked-down city via Sydney.

A furious Andrews attacked the federal government for allowing them to enter and failing to inform local authorities about the traveller's details.

However, after a week of no new Covid-19 cases or deaths, both Victoria and Melbourne are keen to have Kiwis return.

A raft of restrictions is also expected to ease in Melbourne on Sunday, including the removal of the "ring of steel" which separates regional Victoria from the city.

Elsewhere, health authorities in New Zealand announced the second community outbreak of Covid-19 in a week.

A worker in an Auckland quarantine facility tested positive for the virus and was reported to the Ministry of Health yesterday afternoon.