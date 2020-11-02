Covid 19 coronavirus: How to navigate the managed isolation voucher system into NZ

Current Managed Isolation and Quarantine Minister Megan Woods said yesterday the new voucher system for returning New Zealanders was booking up fast for Christmas. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Travellers to New Zealand must now have a managed isolation voucher otherwise they will not be allowed to board their flight.

Yesterday, the Government announced the allocation system, which went live on October 5 and applies to any flights arriving from November 3, was booking up fast for Christmas.

By late yesterday, getting out of managed isolation in time for Christmas was out of reach for many Kiwis, unless exemptions apply. Here is the voucher system explained.

Q: Who needs it?

A: Anyone travelling to New Zealand from today must have a pre-booked voucher for 14-days of managed isolation or quarantine facility before boarding their flight, unless exempt from the system. This includes travellers returning from quarantine-free entry to Australia.

Q: How do I apply?

A: Through the Managed Isolation Allocation System - an online portal. Click here for more information.

Q: How does it work?

A: Once the traveller, couple or family group has completed their registration on the system, they will be issued a voucher that confirms their allocation to a place in managed isolation. They will need to present their voucher at the airport in order to board their flight. Vouchers can be booked two months in advance.

Q: How many vouchers should I apply for?

A: Apply for one as a single traveller or register as a family for a couple or family of fewer than 13. If more than 13 in the group at least two vouchers will be needed.

Q: What happens if I don't have a voucher?

A: No voucher means you will not be able to board your flight.

Q: What if I haven't booked my flights yet?

A: Register an account on the Managed Isolation Allocation System, enter passenger details and select the intended date of arrival before booking your flights. A 14-day stay in managed isolation, starting on this day, will be held for 48 hours while you book flights.

Q: What if I booked my flights months ago?

A: Register on the allocation system portal and enter the flight details into the system to confirm the managed isolation allocation. There are no details around what happens if managed isolation facilities are already fully booked.

No voucher – no fly, if you don’t have a voucher, do not go to the airport because you will not be allowed to board a plane to New Zealand without one. https://t.co/oATV9b7KMz pic.twitter.com/0TnFiO6db9 — MBIE (@MBIEgovtnz) November 2, 2020

Q: What if my flight number is not listed?

A: A flight may be operating under multiple flight numbers from different airlines. The flight number that is required to obtain a voucher is the final flight arriving into New Zealand. If the flight is not listed check with your flight details with the airline.

Q: What if my flight is rescheduled or cancelled?

A: If your flight to New Zealand is rescheduled prior to departure or en route during a multi-stop flight, you do not need to cancel the allocation. The airlines will work with the Government to manage the rescheduling of the allocation with new flight details. If the flight is cancelled travellers will need to find and reserve the next available allocation date in the system before booking a new flight.

Q: Does it cost anything?

A: There is no fee for getting a voucher. However, some people will be charged for their stay in managed isolation or quarantine.

Q: Who is eligible?

A: The system is for travellers who have the legal right to enter New Zealand. Securing a voucher does not give automatic entry to New Zealand. Travellers will still need to be exempt from New Zealand's border restrictions or have been granted a border exception and hold a valid visa to be able to travel to New Zealand.

Q: Who is exempt from needing a voucher?

A: Those exempt include:

• Transit passengers and overseas aircrew including those permitted to enter a managed isolation and quarantine facility for a short period;

• Diplomatic and consular officials, and New Zealand Defence Force members returning from service;

• Aircrew members who stay airside, some aircrew members including those who ordinarily live in New Zealand and have not travelled on a higher-risk route in the past seven days;

• Medical attendants assisting with a medical air transfer to New Zealand who remain airside;

• Any person arriving by air in New Zealand to join the crew of a cargo ship;

• Those designated by the Director-General of Health as critical to the response to Covid-19;

• Deportees;

• People on the "Approved New Zealand Refugee Quota Programme";

• Any person exempted by the Minister of Health.

Q: Can I choose where I will isolate?

A: No. Travellers will not be able to choose the city or facility where they isolate. Passengers on the same flight are typically allocated to the same managed isolation facility, except those assessed as having a higher risk of Covid-19 who will enter quarantine.