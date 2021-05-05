Covid-19 coronavirus: Three new MIQ cases, nearly 88,000 people fully vaccinated

Frontline emergency service workers were among the first to get their COVID-19 vaccinations as Auckland

Frontline emergency service workers were among the first to get their COVID-19 vaccinations as Auckland

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

There are three new Covid cases in managed isolation to report today.

Of the three new cases in MIQ, two have come from the United Arab Emirates and one was from the United States.

Five previously reported cases have now recovered - that means the total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 25, the Ministry of Health said.

The ministry also revealed that 32 people in New Zealand have been advised to isolate at home until they receive a negative result from a day 5 test, as a result of the Brisbane Airport green zone breach.

To date, three have returned a negative result.

"Remaining passengers who weren't at the locations of interest at the specified times should continue monitoring their health and if symptoms develop, call Healthline and get a test," the ministry said.

"The risk from this event continues to be assessed as low."

More than 300,000 vaccinations administered

Health officials have also updated vaccine numbers today.

The latest information shows a total of 304,900 doses have now been administered.

A total of 87,297 people have received both doses, while 217,603 people have had their first jab.

Source: Ministry of Health

In terms of how well the rollout is going, according to the Ministry of Health's plan, it is at 103 per cent. That means it's just ahead of schedule.

But the breakdown differs across regions around the country.

The MidCentral district health board area, for example, is at 150 per cent.

Northland, however, is at just 70 per cent.

In terms of the areas where the most vaccines have been administered, Counties Manukau is at the front of the pack with 29,410 total jabs so far.

Of those, 13,664 people have had their second dose.

Most of the jabs which have been administered have been in Auckland with 22,496 first doses and 9700 second.

Today, officials will provide an update on these numbers.

‌

There was one new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation facilities yesterday – but none in the community.

That person arrived in Auckland on April 26 from the UK.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said yesterday it was continuing to monitor developments in Western Australia.

But they said the risk to public health in New Zealand as low.

"Of note, no further community cases have been reported in Perth," the statement said.

They also released a number of locations of interest.

"So far, no travellers who arrived in New Zealand have contacted Healthline to say they were at any of the locations of interest currently connected to these cases at the specified times.

"More than 800 passengers who travelled either directly or indirectly between Western Australia and New Zealand between 27 April and 1 May have now been contacted by the Ministry of Health's contact tracing team and given the above advice."

Officials today may provide an update on this situation and Hipkins may be questions about this before he goes into the House this afternoon.