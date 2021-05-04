The official cause of Prince Philip's death has finally been revealed

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on April 9, he was 99-years-old and his official cause of death has been listed as "old age". Photo / Getty Images

The final death certificate of the late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has revealed his official cause of death as "old age".

At the time of the duke's death he was 99 and was said to have passed "peacefully", so the cause of death was very much to be expected.

The Daily Mail has revealed details of the death certificate, including the fact that it acknowledges the late prince's Greek heritage, listing his full name as: "His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh formerly known as Prince Philippos of Greece and Denmark formerly known as Philip Mountbatten."

Other particulars in the official record of his death include Prince Philip's occupation, which is listed as "Naval Officer" and his secondary occupation as "husband of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, The Sovereign".

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, seen here on their honeymoon, were married for 73 years. Photo/Getty Images

Whilst not overly specific, the cause of death being listed as "old age" is far from out of the ordinary in Britain. In fact, if the deceased is over the age of 80 and has been under medical care and in declining health for some time this cause is accepted.

Philip, who was married to the Queen for 73 years, died "peacefully" at Windsor Castle on April 9.

The engagement of Lieutenant Philip Mountbatten to Princess Elizabeth was announced in July 1947 and the marriage took place in @wabbey on 20 Nov 1947.



In 2017 The Queen and The Duke became the first couple in the Royal Family to celebrate their Platinum Wedding anniversary. pic.twitter.com/LoFKfzNxCn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 16, 2021

The Duke of Edinburgh spent his final days at Windsor Castle with his wife, who he lovingly called Lilibet throughout their long life together, after a 28-night stay in hospital, having been admitted in mid-February for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

He was laid to rest in a simple ceremony, made all the more sparse due to Covid-19 restrictions, at St George's Chapel, in the grounds of Windsor Castle, on April 17.

Sources close to the royal family have reported Philip requested a simple ceremony, telling his wife: 'just stick me in back of Land Rover'. The Queen complied with her late husband's request, organising a Land Rover, converted to carry a coffin, to transport her husband for the last time.