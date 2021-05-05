Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Covid 19 coronavirus: Opinion - An over-promise that leaves our borders vulnerable

5 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said all border staff will have to be vaccinated or they'll be redeployed - but that hasn't happened. Photo / Mark Mitchell

PM Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said all border staff will have to be vaccinated or they'll be redeployed - but that hasn't happened. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Derek Cheng
By:

Derek Cheng is deputy political editor for the New Zealand Herald

OPINION:

A few weeks ago, we were shocked out of our blissful Covid-free haze by the Grand Millennium security guard who caught Covid-19 and had not been tested for five months.

The case exposed a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.