Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Covid 19 Coronavirus: Property rights trumped pleas from the poor for cheap vaccines

5 minutes to read
Just the facts - A closer look at the first four vaccines to be rolled out in New Zealand. How they work, why we need them and who developed them. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Just the facts - A closer look at the first four vaccines to be rolled out in New Zealand. How they work, why we need them and who developed them. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

By:

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Protecting intellectual property rights was front of mind when New Zealand joined a group of wealthy nations to shut down an attempt by poorer countries to get cheap Covid vaccines.

Last October, India and South

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid