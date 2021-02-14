Covid-19 coronavirus: PM Jacinda Ardern to front press conference after new community cases

Jason Walls is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will at 7pm reveal more information about any possible alert level changes in Auckland following confirmation earlier today of three new community cases in the city.

Ardern and Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield will front a 7pm press conference, which will be streamed here. Please keep refreshing this file for all the latest news.

Cabinet is currently meeting and Ardern and Bloomfield will "convey the decision made at that meeting".

The new cases – a mother, father and daughter from South Auckland's Papatoetoe – are considered "new and active" according to Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins.

Officials are in the process of figuring out if the family – who are moving to the Jet Park MIQ facility – has infected anyone else.

The Pak'nSave store in Manukau will remain open, despite the visit by one of the Covid-infected people. Photo / Peter Meecham

Ardern was in Auckland for the Big Gay Out today, but flew back to Wellington to be briefed.

As at 1.30pm, there had been no change to New Zealand's level 1 status, Hipkins said this afternoon.

"But we will collect more information before we would make any such decision."

There are still a number of "pieces of the puzzle" that officials need to collect, such as how the mother who worked at LSG Sky Chefs became infected.

Hipkins said he anticipated being able to provide an update on the new cases tonight.

In that update, he said he would detail if any further decisions had been made.

Bloomfield said this afternoon officials were collecting more detailed information and "we will make that available as soon as we have it".