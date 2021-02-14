'Gut wrenching': Auckland to shut up shop for three days

Auckland is heading into a third lockdown. Photo / Richard Robinson

A third lockdown in Auckland will be absolutely gut wrenching and stressful for a lot of businesses, says Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck.

Beck, whose organisation represents the central city especially hard hit by two Auckland lockdowns, said a third lockdown is really disappointing for businesses already impacted by the loss of international students and people working from home.

"We just have to hope it is short and we can carry on," she said.

Her heartache is shared by Auckland mayor Phil Goff, who says he is not underestimating the impact of another lockdown will have on people's lives and businesses around the city.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck. Photo / Supplied

"New cases of Covid-19 in the community was something none of us wanted to happen," Goff said this evening.

From 11.59pm tonight, the Super City will be plunged into a third lockdown after a father, mother and daughter from South Auckland tested positive for Covid-19.

Auckland will move to Covid-19 alert level 3. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government is asking Aucklanders to "stay home" and work from home where possible.

The rest of the country moves to alert Level 2.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce chief executive Michael Barnett said the business community will have a certain amount of confidence because the Government moved and moved quickly.

Auckland mayor Phil Goff. Photo / Dean Purcell

However, businesses will want to know who is going to wear another three days of closure, whether they suck it up or the Government provides a subsidy.

Barnett said a lot of small businesses have worked out a new way to operate through Covid and just keeping their heads above water.

"Shutting them down again exposes those businesses to risk," he said.

Auckland deputy mayor Bill Cashmore said playgrounds, swimming pools, libraries, park benches, basketball courts and customer service centres and other public venues will close.

Essential services in the city, like rubbish collections and public transport, will continue.

Said Goff: "We always knew there was a risk given what we have seen overseas."

"We know from experience that quick action to impose restrictions is the best way to stamp out the virus."

The mayor said he would work with the Government on support the city needs during and after the lockdown to continue the recovery. Covid has already cost Auckland Council $1 billion in lost revenue.

Goff said Aucklanders have more experience than anyone else in the country in dealing with lockdowns.

"We know what to do to stop Covid-19 from spreading and we will do it again this time," he said.

The MP for Mangere and Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, said the South Auckland community was resilient in dealing with Covid. The last lockdown in August re-emerged in South Auckland.

People in South Auckland queue for Covid testing at the last lockdown in August. Photo / Greg Bowker

He said he would be going on Pacific radio stations to get the word out to raise the level of alertness for people to look out for each other.

"We have kept everybody in the loop, even right throughout the Christmas period, keeping them informed what the Government is doing," he said.

Goff said this is a good time to remember that border workers are doing an amazing job in trying to keep our city safe while doing essential work.

"They are the most vulnerable to infection and we owe a debt of gratitude to them. It's important to for all of us to remember that this not anyone's fault and compassion goes a long way during these times.

"I am urging everyone to follow Ministry of Health advice around good hygiene practices, social distancing and using the NZ Covid Tracer app. If you have symptoms or you have been at locations at the time they were visited by the cases, make sure you get tested and avoid contact with others."