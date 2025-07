A Search and Rescue team flying above Stewart Island in a helicopter found a man dead near Lords River yesterday. Photo / Jeremy Pierce

A man has died on a hunting trip on Stewart Island.

Police investigations are under way after officers were called about midday yesterday, Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said.

A Search and Rescue team flying above the island in a helicopter found the man dead near Lords River.