Covid 19 coronavirus: Locations of interest for Auckland community cases revealed

A number of new locations of interest relating to the three new community Covid-19 cases have been released.

The new active community cases are a mother, father and daughter from Papatoetoe.

Details of the new cases were revealed at a Beehive press conference fronted by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield this afternoon.

The father is a self-employed tradesman and the daughter is a high school student at Papatoetoe High School, which will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

The mother works at LSG Sky Chefs in Mangere, one of the world's largest airline catering providers.

At this stage, Hipkins said there were still "gaps in our knowledge" around the new cases.

For example, the source of the contraction is a "piece of the puzzle" that is needed, as well as whether it virus has been spreading.

The locations of interest are McDonalds Drury, Te Rewarewa Bridge, Sumela Kebab, Amber Court Hotel, Pukekura Park, Egmont Regional Park, Cycle Inn New Plymouth, Puke Ariki Library and Museum, Pizza Hut New Plymouth, Back Beach, McDonalds Otorohanga, Pak'nSave Manukau, Chemist Warehouse Westfield Manukau, Bunnings Warehouse Manukau, Bunnings Warehouse Takanini, Bunnings Warehouse Botany, Ranfurly Skinny Superette.

In addition, Papatoetoe High School is also an MoH location of interest.