Covid 19 coronavirus: No new community cases, six cases in managed isolation

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There are no new Covid-19 community cases and six new cases in managed isolation.

The new positive cases are recent returnees from India, Egypt, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The latest cases in MIQ all arrived between March 21 and April 2; two travelled together from Egypt.

Five cases flew via the United Arab Emirates and one via Singapore.

They are all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities in Auckland.

Twelve people have recovered from the virus since Thursday, bringing the country's total number of active cases to 61.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is three. Our total number of confirmed cases is 2151.

More than 10,500 tests have been processed in the past three days, and 29,151 in the past week.

The next update from the Ministry of Health is scheduled for Tuesday at 1pm.

Vaccinations

More than 14,000 New Zealanders are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, as of March 31.

The Government's roll-out continues, with the aim of having two million people vaccinated by the middle of this year.

There have been more than 52,000 recipients of the jab and about 66,000 doses administered.

The Government has secured 10 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, enough to vaccinate 5 million people. Most of these vaccines will arrive in the second half of 2021.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only Covid-19 vaccine to receive Medsafe approval. New Zealand has agreements with three other suppliers, although these vaccines are still awaiting Medsafe approval. These are Janssen vaccine (5 million courses on order), Novavax (5.36 million) and AstraZeneca (3.8 million).

On March 10, the Government announced its vaccine rollout strategy, which assigns New Zealanders into four priority groups.

The first two groups have begun receiving vaccinations.

After prioritising border and MIQ workers and their household contacts, 480,000 frontline workers and people living in high-risk settings will be next on the list.

Vaccinations will start with the 57,000 healthcare workers on community frontlines, and then progress to other healthcare workers. This group also includes older Māori and Pacific people cared for by whānau, their carers and the people they live with. Anyone who lives in the Counties Manukau DHB area who is 65 and older or who has an underlying health condition is also in Group 2.