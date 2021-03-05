Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases overnight before alert level change

Associate Health Minister Peeni Henare. Photo / File

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community overnight.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare made the announcement on Newshub Nation this morning.

It is further good news as Auckland prepares to move into alert level 2 at 6am tomorrow, while the rest of New Zealand goes to alert level 1.

Henare said they had "gained considerable confidence" they had managed to contain the Valentine's Day cluster before Sunday's 6am alert level drop.

The Ministry of Health is expected to give a further update on case numbers at 1pm today.

There had been five consecutive days of no community cases after the Valentine's Day cluster put Auckland into alert level 3 last weekend.

From 6am on Sunday, the regional borders will be reopened, meaning Aucklanders will be free to travel around the country and others can come into the Auckland region.

However, experts say Aucklanders should take their alert level with them, meaning being extra cautious when outside the region.

Aucklanders can return to work and school, eat out at restaurants, move outside their bubbles, return to gyms, hair salons and nail bars.

But restrictions remain.

No more than 100 people are allowed at sports events, church services and social gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, funerals and tangihanga.

Businesses can open, but they legally must follow public health rules. These include physical distancing and record keeping.

Alternative ways of working are encouraged where possible.

Everyone — workers, contractors and customers — with cold, flu or Covid-19 symptoms should stay away home.

After a week being accused of sending out mixed messages, the Government has taken an additional step of issuing a Health Act Section 70 order requiring contacts from the Valentine's Day outbreak to isolate and get tested.

"It does make it very crystal clear to everybody that there is a formal legal requirement for people to do this," director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said.

The order applies to everyone who was at the City Fitness gym with Case L and anyone already contacted by public health officials and told they're a close, casual plus or casual contact and must isolate.

It legally requires them get tested and stay home until they get their results.

It also means health officials can visit those people's home or place of work to ensure they are following the instructions.

Bloomfield pointed out a legal framework already underpinned what contacts of cases were required to do.

But issuing a Section 70 order made the instructions simpler and reinforced the legal requirement. Maximum penalties for not complying are six months in prison or a fine of up to $4000.