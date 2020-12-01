Covid 19 coronavirus: Live updates - will there be any new cases today?

A picture posted to Twitter of the Pakistan Cricket team arriving in Christchurch on November 24 for their New Zealand tour. Photo / Supplied

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

The Ministry of Health is set to release its daily update on the number of new Covid-19 cases.

The update will be sent by the ministry about 1pm.

Yesterday there were three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

They included a person arriving from Germany via Singapore on November 23, who had a historical case, another arriving from the US on November 23, and a third arriving from South Africa on November 26.

With three previously reported cases having recovered, New Zealand's total number of active Covid cases remained at 72.

New Zealand's total number of confirmed cases was now 1703.

Laboratories processed 3165 tests for Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,278,690.

Pakistan cricket squad cluster

More tests were also on the 46 members of Pakistan's cricket squad, who had so far tested negative for Covid-19, in Christchurch on Monday

"Of those, 42 have subsequently returned a further negative test result. Three are under investigation to determine whether they are historical cases, and one test result is pending," the Ministry of Health said.

The team are not allowed to train until a Canterbury DHB medical officer of health gives the all clear that any training activities were unlikely to transmit Covid-19.

Xmas party warning

The Ministry of Health also reminded Kiwis to be cautious when celebrating Christmas parties this year.

"With the countdown on until Christmas, the ministry asks that anyone hosting a party for staff ensures that everyone who is attending is well," it said.

"If anyone who was planning to attend is unwell, please consider how you can include them in your celebrations via video call or other means that ensure they can take part while everyone is kept safe."