Covid 19 coronavirus: Live updates on tests in Northland case - Ashley Bloomfield and Chris Hipkins

The latest update on new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand including any related to the community case in a Northland woman are set to be revealed.

Cvoid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are holding a 1 pm press conference at Parliament.

Testing stations having been set up around Northland to process what are likely to be hundreds of people advised to get a test along with about 600 arrivals this year who isolated at the Pullman hotel.

The 56-year-old woman who lives south of Whangarei, completed two weeks' managed isolation at the Pullman.

The woman's husband has tested negative, Hipkins said this morning, as had another close contact.

She left on January 13 and, after developing Covid symptoms, was tested on Friday January 22.

Between leaving the Pullman and Covid being confirmed on Saturday, she visited 28 places around Northland (see the list below) and anyone there at the same time has been asked to get a test and to self-isolate until the results are known.

The woman arrived back in New Zealand from Europe on December 30 and spent 14 days at the Pullman. After getting a negative tests on January 2 and 10 before leaving.

The woman has been praised for assiduously using QR codes which has given a detailed record of her movements while possibly infectious.