Covid 19 coronavirus: Were businesses told first about Northland community cases movements?

A least one business must have been surprised to read on the Ministry of Health website that it had been visited by the probable community Covid-19 case.

The 56-year-old woman, who lives south of Whangārei, was released from MIQ in Auckland on January 13.

However, she developed mild symptoms on January 15 and was tested again on January 22 after her condition deteriorated.

When she returned a positive test result officials scrambled to begin contact tracing.

The woman had visited places in Whangārei, Ruakaka, Parua Bay, Mangawhai Heads and Helensville (which is in the wider northwest Auckland region).

At the press conference held at 4pm yesterday officials deemed they needed to alert business owners first, rather than immediately publicising all the locations the woman had visited.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there was an obligation to do so.

However, last night South Head General Store posted on Facebook they had not been alerted by health officials despite being listed on the offical website as one of the locations.

"We have not been contacted by the Ministry of Health as yet," the post read.

The post urged their customers to self isolate while they tried to get more information.

The full list is:

• FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 14 - 3.03pm-4.33pm

• Aesthetic Clothing Store - January 15 - 8.48am-9.53am

• Noel Leeming Whangarei - January 15 - 9.02am-10.12am

• Bendon Whangarei - January 15 - 9.03am-10.30am

• The Warehouse Whangarei - January 15 - 9.28am-10.58am

• Flaming Fires - January 15 - 10.24am-11.34am

• Whangarei and Kamo Testing Stations - January 15 - 10.40am-11.45am

• Bed Bath and Beyond Whangarei - January 15 - 10.54am-12.04pm

• Fat Camel Cafe - January 15 - 11.34am-1.34pm

• Parua Bay Tavern - January 15 - 3.20pm-5.20pm

• Bream Bay Butchers Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.02am-12.07pm

• Ruakaka General Store - January 16 - 11.08am-12.10pm

• FreshChoice Ruakaka - January 16 - 11.10am-12.15pm

• Urban Remedy Cafe - January 17 - 8.17am-9.47am

• Joseph Taylor Homewares - January 17 - 2.08pm-3.18pm

• Eutopia Cafe - January 18 - 8.55am-10.55am

• Maungaturoto 2nd hand shop - January 18 - 10.06am-11.36am

• Maungaturoto Four Square - January 18 - 10.44am-11.49am

• White Rock Gallery - January 18 - 11.15am-12.24pm

• The Kauri Museum - January 18 - 11.21am-3.21pm

• Gumdiggers Cafe Matakohe - January 18 - 12:39 pm - 2:39 pm

• The Dune Restaurant & Bar - 18 January - 4.47pm-7.17pm

• Kaipara Coast Plant Centre & Sculpture Gardens - January 19 - 11.04am-1.04pm

• The Ville Turkish Cafe Helensville - January 19 - 1.08pm-2.38pm

• Countdown Helensville - January 19 - 1.46pm-3.01pm

• Super Liquor Helensville - January 19 - 2.03pm-3.08pm

• South Head General Store - January 19 - 2.44pm-3.49pm

• Macnut Cafe Helensville - January 21 - 10.20am-11.50am

• Orrs Unichem Pharmacy Ruakaka - January 22 - 11.21am-12.26pm