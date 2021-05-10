Covid 19 coronavirus: Free managed isolation spaces, Government set to make announcement

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern's weekly post-Cabinet press conference

The Government is set to make an announcement relating to spaces in managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facilities freed up by the new travel bubble arrangements.

But ahead of the official announcement, expected at 4pm, Act Party leader David Seymour released a press statement, appearing to steal the Government's thunder.

"While we welcome today's announcement that five hundred MIQ rooms will be available to workers, it is far too late and doesn't go far enough," the statement read.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be speaking to reporters this afternoon at 4pm in her weekly post-Cabinet media conference. You can watch the livestream here.

The conference, also to be attended by Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor, is expected to be around what will happen with the 1300-odd fortnightly rooms freed up by the transtasman bubble, and more to come with the Cook Islands bubble.

The transtasman travel bubble opened up on April 19, and New Zealand's quarantine-free travel bubble with the Cook Islands will begin on May 17.

There have long been calls from businesses to allocate spaces for critical and skilled workers in MIQ, rather than have them compete in the general ballot.

Seymour said the Government should have had a plan ready to go ahead of the transtasman bubble.

"You can't keep having the attitude of 'better late than never' when being late is causing so much pain to business owners, causing delays to important projects and left families separated.

"There was no need for us to miss the entire 2020 season as the Government stood by watching fruit rotting on the ground."

Seymour said more work needed to be done to utilise all MIQ spaces.

This week there would be 1798 empty MIQ rooms, a similar number to last week, he said.

"The Government will give itself a big pat on the back today when it should be reflecting on how much misery it's caused businesses when it should have been working proactively to have a plan in place."