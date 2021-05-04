Covid 19 coronavirus: Managed isolation assault - Defence Force staffer allegedly assaulted at Jet Park

Jet Park Hotel, at Hamilton Airport, is one of the city's managed isolation facilities. Image / Google maps

Jet Park Hotel, at Hamilton Airport, is one of the city's managed isolation facilities. Image / Google maps

A Defence Force soldier was allegedly assaulted after an incident at Hamilton's managed isolation facility.

However, what exactly happened remains unclear as Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment [MBIE] refuses to comment, but police confirmed a 30-year-old man has been charged with assault after the incident on Friday, April 9.

A police spokesperson said the man has been charged with assault after an incident at the Jet Park MIQ facility at Hamilton Airport.

"As the matter is before the courts police will not be providing further comment at this time."

MBIE declined to comment as it was now before the courts.

The Herald understands the victim is a soldier with the NZ Defence Force.

It's unclear how seriously injured the soldier was in the alleged incident but the Defence Force has been approached for comment about whether he has recovered and is back at work.

The accused - who the Herald understands travelled from Australia - has pleaded not guilty to the charge and he is due to reappear in court in July.