Covid 19 coronavirus: Four new cases in managed isolation, all travellers from India

A New Zealander has died after getting a Covid-19 vaccination, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

A New Zealander has died after getting a Covid-19 vaccination, but the Ministry of Health says there is no direct link.

There are four new Covid cases to report in managed isolation today.

The four travellers all flew from India via Qatar and landed in Auckland - where they are doing their quarantine - on May 22. They tested positive on day zero.

Three of the four cases were from the same bubble, the Ministry of Health said.

The country's total number of active cases now sits at 24.

Today's update comes as the Victorian Government said there were two likely new cases of the infection in Melbourne this morning.

The ministry said it was aware of the Melbourne reports and "we expect to be able to provide a further update later today".

Meanwhile, seven previously reported cases have been reclassified as historical.

All seven have been removed from the ministry's list of active cases, while five will be removed from New Zealand's overall tally as they've been reported in the respective country overseas.

Since January 1, this year, there have been 64 historical cases, out of a total of 495 cases.

Yesterday, officials announced six new cases in managed isolation facilities around the country, and no cases in the community.

The Ministry of Health was also able to confirm that all four cities that had initially returned "weak positive" results in its wastewater testing had all now come back negative.

Four of yesterday's six new cases - in managed isolation since Friday - were people who had travelled from the United States (two people), Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

The other two cases were travellers from India who travelled through Qatar.

The new cases bought the total number of active cases in New Zealand yesterday to 27.

‌

As for the wastewater results, the initial weak positive results were detected in Wellington, Christchurch, Rotorua and Queenstown.

The ministry said the "weak positive" results were likely from recent positive cases in managed isolation or due to recently recovered cases who are not infectious but continue to shed the virus.

Wellington, Rotorua and Queenstown had come back negative initially, while Christchurch's clean bill of health was confirmed yesterday.

Meanwhile, Laos, in Southeast Asia, has announced it's recorded its first deaths after initially imposing a strict lockdown since the Covid outbreak last year.

Last month, Laos recorded its first cases of community transmission, prompting a lockdown on April 22.

However, on May 9, a 53-year-old female Vietnamese karaoke worker died of the virus, followed by a 29-year-old man on May 14.

State-run media had reported that couriers continued to transport tourists and casino workers across the Thai border into the country despite the travel ban, according to CNN.