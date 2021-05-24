Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi travellers warned as Melbourne outbreak grows

Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley announces four new cases in the Melbourne community. Video / Sky News Australia

The Ministry of Health is advising Kiwis who have recently travelled to Victoria to check a growing list of locations of interest as health chiefs across the ditch warn locals to "ready themselves" for further cases in the state's most recent Covid outbreak.

The ministry says it is "actively monitoring" the situation but is not recommending closing our travel bubble with Victoria.

"The ministry's current assessment is that the public health risk is appropriately managed through the actions taken by Victorian health authorities."

It advises anyone who has visited Melbourne since May 11 to monitor for symptoms and seek advice on testing from Healthline if any develop.

The ministry also warned potential travellers that the situation could quickly change.

"Anyone planning to travel to Victoria should take into account that advice from health authorities could change at any time and be prepared for their travel plans to be disrupted," it said.

It also told Kiwis to check the growing list of locations of interest.

In Victoria, locals are getting to grips with their new reality after four fresh cases of Covid ended the state's 87-day run without a new case.

Testing sites are opening as a supermarket, shopping centre and swimming pool are named as locations of interest.

Victoria's chief health officer, Brett Sutton, warned the state could see more cases.

The first case was "likely quite infectious", he said on Monday, adding residents "have to ready ourselves".

The concern is that the infectious man, who was displaying symptoms on May 20 but was likely infectious as early as May 18, had been out in the community for three days.

"The viral load was high and with close contacts becoming positive, he is likely to be quite infectious," Sutton said.

"There [was] not a huge number of close contacts but we have to go through the interview process to identify anyone else.

"We have to ready ourselves for any other positives and when there are close contacts who do become positive, that raises the possibility that even a casual contact could become positive as well."

- Additional reporting, News.com.au