Covid 19 coronavirus: Two 'likely' cases in Melbourne community

24 May, 2021 12:14 AM 2 minutes to read

The new Covid cases are in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

There are two new Covid cases in the community in Melbourne.

Health officials in the city have just revealed the "likely" new cases.

The Victorian State Government says officials have confirmed two people who are connected are likely to be infected by the virus.

Initial public health actions are being put in place while both infected people isolate and were undertaking fresh tests.

The two people live in the city's northern suburbs.

A full investigation is underway into the results.

— VicGovDH (@VicGovDH) May 24, 2021

The state government said it would communicate any specific public health actions the community needed to undertake as soon as possible.

In the meantime residents were being asked to continue to wear masks on public transport and rideshare vehicles and get tested if they showed any Covid-symptoms.